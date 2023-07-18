CFAO Motors’ highly anticipated Kampala Auto Show 2023 left attendees totally impressed because of its impressive range of products and services displayed.

The exhibition which was held on Saturday, 15th, and Sunday, 16th July 2023, at the prestigious Kololo Independence grounds, provided a platform for CFAO Motors to showcase its commitment to excellence in the automotive industry.

As one of the main sponsors of the Kampala Auto Show, CFAO Motors took centre stage, delighting onlookers with an extensive display of vehicles and motorcycles, including renowned brands such as Toyota, Suzuki, and Yamaha. The exhibition booth was a testament to the company’s dedication to offering a comprehensive range of automotive solutions, including trusted world brands, genuine spare parts, and exceptional after-sales services.

Speaking during the show, Mr Isaac Tegule, the Marketing Manager at CFAO Motors, expressed his satisfaction with the event, “We are extremely pleased with the overwhelming response we received at the Kampala Auto Show. As a main sponsor, our objective was to engage with our customers, create awareness about our wide range of products and services, and deliver exceptional automotive experiences. The positive feedback we received reaffirms our commitment to providing the highest quality and reliability.”

He added that the Kampala Auto Show presented a diverse range of vehicles and motorcycles from renowned brands such as Toyota, Suzuki, and Yamaha. The exhibition booth displays the Toyota Urban Cruiser and Starlet, which combine style, comfort, and performance to cater to the diverse needs of our customers.

“Additionally, we’re showcasing the Suzuki Jimny, a well-known vehicle for its off-road capabilities. Furthermore, we have Yamaha motorcycles (Bikes X 2) that cater to thrill-seeking enthusiasts. Our focus is on providing a one-stop centre for all automotive needs, offering trusted world brands, genuine spare parts, and exceptional after-sales services,” he said.

In the show, the attendees had the opportunity to explore and experience the elegance and versatility of the showcased vehicles. The brand-new Toyota Corolla Cross and Toyota Starlet exhibited the perfect combination of style, comfort, and performance for urban mobility needs catering to diverse customers. CFAO Motors also exhibited the Four-Wheel Drive Suzuki Jimny, as well as Yamaha YC125-5 and XTZ125 motorcycles.

CFAO Motors is renowned as a one-stop centre for all automotive needs, providing customers with trusted world brands, genuine spare parts, and exceptional after-sales services. With an extensive countrywide network including 5 branches and 4 Authorized Service centres, CFAO Motors ensures that customers receive the highest level of support and satisfaction.

About New Suzuki XL6

A major highlight of the event was the highly anticipated introduction of the new Suzuki XL6, which received significant attention from attendees. The new Suzuki XL6 is a 1.5L multi-purpose vehicle that represents a perfect blend of indulgence and technology. Its spacious 6-seater and luxurious interior coupled with its sleek design, fuel efficiency, and advanced safety features position the XL6 as the suitable choice for family, business, and fleet mobility needs.

With its commitment to safety, the Suzuki XL6 incorporates a host of features to ensure the well-being of occupants. The Rear Parking sensors with a Reverse camera provide a real-time view of the rear area, making parking and manoeuvring easier and safer. 3-Point seatbelts with Pretensioner and Force Limiter, provide enhanced protection to all occupants. The Electronic Brakeforce Distribution and Anti-lock braking system further contribute to the XL6’s safety features.

The XL6 offers a sleek design, spacious interior, exceptional fuel efficiency, and advanced safety features that set it apart from other vehicles in the MPV segment. “We believe that the XL6 will cater to the discerning needs of customers looking for style, comfort, and performance in their MPV choice,” said Mr Tegule.

He added “Suzuki XL6 offers a range of unique features that make it a standout choice in the MPV segment. Its sleek design and spacious interior provide a premium and comfortable experience for both drivers and passengers. The XL6 excels in fuel efficiency, ensuring cost-effectiveness without compromising performance. Additionally, advanced safety features such as the 360-degree parking camera and ventilated seats enhance convenience and peace of mind. The XL6 also incorporates advanced technological features, including the 7-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ensuring connectivity and entertainment on the go. It truly offers a perfect blend of indulgence and technology.”

It also addresses the concern for fuel efficiency by incorporating a BS6-compliant K15 petrol engine with progressive smart hybrid technology and a Li-ion battery. This technology optimizes fuel consumption and improves the car’s acceleration and overall drivability. The XL6’s engine delivers impressive power and torque, ensuring smooth and efficient performance on the road. The 6-speed automatic torque converter with paddle shifters adds to the dynamic driving experience.

CFAO Motors invites customers to discover the all-new Suzuki XL6 and experience the perfect blend of style, space, comfort, performance, and safety. The company remains dedicated to providing exceptional automotive experiences and establishing long-lasting relationships with its customers.