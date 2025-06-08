The Uganda Hotel and Tourism Training Institute (UHTTI) in Jinja city is on the verge of completion, and stakeholders are eagerly anticipating its impact on the country’s hospitality industry.

The Shs19 billion project, executed by China Railway Group Limited’s (CREC) subsidiary CRJE, is expected to produce highly skilled and professional workers who will significantly contribute to Uganda’s economy, particularly the tourism sector.

According to the Institute’s Principal Richard Kawere, the institute’s completion is timely, given the sector’s growth potential.

He says it will now have a bigger capacity to enroll more than 1000 students, up from the current one around 500 which is no mean achievement.

“…UHTTI is Uganda’s premier hospitality and tourism training institution, and we are poised to become a center of excellence in tourism and hospitality training…,” Kawere said.

He says that efforts are underway for the institute to obtain certification from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), a move prompted by the need to keep up with the emerging landscape of the industry.

ISO is an independent non-governmental organization that develops standards for various industries and sectors. Its aim is to ensure quality, efficiency and interoperability of products, services and systems.

It means UHTTI is working towards obtaining a recognized standard quality management specifically the ISO 9001 certification. This involves implementing a quality management system that meets the international standard’s requirements ensuring high standards in training and services.

Focus will also be on meeting the needs of students, industry partners and stakeholders and that they should regularly assess and enhance processes which demonstrate the Institute’s commitment to quality, accountability and excellence in hospitality and tourism training.

The new infrastructural and curriculum development will ensure that 80% of the course content is focused on skills acquisition, equipping students with the necessary competencies to secure job placements globally.

“…our students will graduate with hands-on skills and knowledge that meet international industry standards…,” Kawere emphasized during a recent interface with MPs and officials from the ministries of Tourism and Finance.

Tourism is one of Uganda’s key foreign exchange earners, with a steady increase in tourist arrivals and revenue earnings.

According to the Uganda Tourism Board, tourism has been growing steadily, with a significant increase in tourist arrivals and revenue earnings.

Members of Parliament on the Committee of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities who toured the facility lauded CRJE for the exceptional quality of work and adherence to the contract’s timeline.

“…the Chinese company has demonstrated expertise and commitment to delivering high-quality projects in Uganda…,” said Hon Alfred Edakasi Elalu-Olale, Kaberamaido County MP.

MP Edakasi Elalu says this is one of the government projects where there is value for money because the contractor exhibited a high sense of professionalism and workmanship.

Hon Betty Engola, the Apac District Woman MP(NRM) and member of the Committee, also praised CRJE, saying, “…CRJE is one of the best and most disciplined companies in the country, as evident from their products….”.

Even Hon David Isabirye, the MP for Jinja North, who recently defected to the opposition NUP, could not help but commend the Chinese company.

“…let us give credit where it is due, CRJE is a company we must be proud of and identify with after looking at what they have done here and in Kampala, they deserve a pat on their back…,”Hon Isabirye Agha said.

Commentators say CRJE is the unsung hero behind the scenes, bringing visions to life with precision and expertise. Their dedication to quality and commitment to excellence is evident in every aspect of their work.

Just as every successful project has a powerful contractor, CRJE is the driving force propelling UHTTI’s growth and development.

Their professionalism, innovative solutions, and attention to detail have earned them well-deserved praise from everyone who visits or passes by the institute.

The Project Manager Peter Hu attributed the project’s success to the company’s extensive experience and expertise in Uganda.

“…We have been working in Uganda for over 10 years, and we understand the local context and requirements. Our team has the necessary expertise and equipment to deliver high-quality projects,” he said.

Welcoming the appreciation, Peter Hu said, “…this vote of confidence is a great motivation for us to do even better, we are committed to delivering high-quality projects that meet the needs of our clients.”

The Uganda Hotel and Tourism Training Institute now offers various courses, including hospitality management, tourism management, and culinary arts.

Industry stakeholders believe that UHTTI’s completion will be a game-changer for Uganda’s hospitality industry.

“…the influx of skilled and professional workers will enhance service delivery, contributing to the country’s economic growth and development,” said Jimmy Andrew Kigozi, Assistant Commissioner at the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities.

With its state-of-the-art facilities and expert faculty, Kigozi says UHTTI is set to become a hub for hospitality training in the region, attracting students from across East Africa and beyond.

The completion of UHTTI which stands magnificently is a significant milestone for Uganda’s tourism sector, and stakeholders are eagerly awaiting the institute’s impact on the industry.

However, stakeholders have raised concerns about the poor state of Jackson Road, which passes in front of the institute.

They have challenged the Mayor Alton Peter Kasolo-led Jinja City Council to renovate the road networks in the city and ensure that street lights are installed to enhance the area’s appeal to tourists.

Given President Yoweri Museveni’s track record of supporting development projects and commissioning significant initiatives, it is likely he will attend the grand opening ceremony of the UHTTI in Jinja City.

This event, expected in a few months from now will provide a strategic platform for him to showcase his NRM government’s achievements in education, tourism and infrastructure development potentially boosting economic growth and garnering support ahead of the 2026 general elections.

With its highly skilled and professional workforce, Uganda’s hospitality industry is positioned for a significant transformation.