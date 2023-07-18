By Aggrey Nshekanabo

When Kingfisher Lodge opened its doors in 2004, new frontiers of safari travel were rekindled in an area that was once a travelers’ haven in the 60s and 70s. The lodge was planted close to the defunct Kichwamba Safari Lodge at Balyanika overlooking the expansive savannah of Queen Elizabeth National Park. There was excitement among the locals. According to Gabriel Kagiiko, a retired hotelier, the late Mzee Fischer rekindled the glorious days of Uganda Hotels to the locals.

“I was excited. I walked up to the lodge and met the late Fischer. I introduced myself as a former employee of the defunct lodge before I transferred my services to Mweya Safari Lodge. I told him I was not looking for a job but to say thank you. My eyes became teary with nolstagia” Mzee Kagiiko says.

This and many testimonies exemplify how Kingfisher lodge is much more than just a safari lodge. It has a community element written all-over it. Over 90% of the staff are sourced from the community. Many without skills but trained on job.

According to Sylvia Asupo, the Lodge Manager, the lodge is 100 percent community-oriented and who knows that the future holds, it may also be community-owned. In fact, the community feels they own this lodge. “We give 10% of our profit to the community for various projects for the youth and women. This is just one simple way of saying ‘thank you’ to the community that has loved us so much”

According to Ben Fischer, the Managing Director, the community was involved from the start. When we were sourcing the land in 2003, as we looked for land on which to plant the lodge, someone from the community led my parents here. The land was not encumbered at all. It had the perfect view of the lodge. We didn’t know there was a lodge back then close to the land we were acquiring. We didn’t know the meaning of what we were working on to the community. We were shocked by the welcome and support of the community. That gave us the drive not only for ourselves, the industry but for the community.

“We were very intentional in our design and craftmanship by mimicking the gradient of the land. We didn’t alter much of the terrain and the escarpment. The paths to the different rooms have been retained by stone. Some of the rocks were uninterrupted and instead rooms were designed around them. And this has given the lodge that authenticity and audacity to claim its space in the travel and hospitality industry. If we cannot give you anything, we must give you a million-dollar view of the park from the reception, to the restaurant, poolside and the rooms. To say, the view of the park from here is a marvel is simply an understatement indeed” Mr. Fischer says.

The craftmanship was by the local apprentices in the stone works, roofing and actual construction. We did not get any builders other than the structural engineers outside of Bunyaruguru. Within a year, the lodge was up and standing. Dad embarked on training the staff in nearly all departments and the rewards for that simple act have been immense. Probably that is why we are indebted to the community because of the love they have showed us. Asupo says that most of the foodstuffs are bought from the community. And therefore, it is not just the 10% profit that goes back to the community. It is much more; the jobs, the money from local shopping.

Why Kingfisher Lodge

It is this lodge that I took in my guests from Albania and saying they were bedazzled is an understatement. First, the view of the park from their rooms, to the restaurant and at the poolside. They could not hold back their excitement. One of them; Asumpta had this to say; “I have been to many places but this beats them all. In my bathroom, the park is at my feet, on my bed the park kisses me, at my balcony the park is just in my face. I have never had anything like this before. Thank you Aggrey for bringing us here”

First, Kingfisher Lodge is built on the cliff of Kyambura Escarpments overlooking Queen Elizabeth National Park at Balyanika in Kichwamba, Bunyaruguru, Rubirizi District. Rubirizi district is the pearl and the heart of beauty of Uganda with over 32 crater lakes and 20 empty craters or craters with mashes including the only transparent blue lake in Uganda. Yes, you read right, Bunyaruguru is home to the only transparent lake probably in the whole of East Africa if not in the whole of Africa; Lake Kamunzuku. The lake sits on a white stone slate and while its waters are pure white, the blue element is from the constant blue sky over it. Another day about the transparent lake.

The 28 rooms of Kingfisher Lodge all have the view of the park and so is the restaurant. Some of the rooms including the one that was allocated to me are actually complete independent units with the washrooms and toilet downstairs only accessed by resident guests. Save for the netting and the glass window, if you put out your hand, the grass of the savannah would brush your hand. Upstairs is your bedroom and the bed, yes, the bed is completely crafted from stone with a matress encased in it! And that makes it sturdy should you wish to play games of adults! My hut, all crafted in stone and wood finishing had this balcony that has the park beckoning with Kazinga Channel slicing the park into two with the Rwenzori Mountain ranges waving at me! I wish I had travelled with my mother in law’s daughter! I have promised myself an independent return visit. The swimming pool itself is a marvel. It is crafted at the edge of the cliff and so picturesque.

Game Drives and other activities:

You can always choose Kingfisher Lodge for any activities around the park; from morning and evening game drives in Queen Elizabeth National Park to boat cruises along the Kazinga Channel or a hike and view of the twin lakes; Katinda and Mirambi and or a visit to the community; meeting master brewers of the local beer; Tonto or the local gin; Waragi to harvesting of millet from the various ridges of Kichwamba. There is always a local guide at the lodge to give you a community experience or a feel of the park, after all, these are guys born and raised from the precincts of the park and no one knows it all that the local guide.

Aggrey is a travel writer and guide based in Uganda and the team leader at Naalya Motel

+256775414596; aggrey@kyamburasafaris.com/anshekanabo@gmail.com