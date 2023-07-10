President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will host H.E. Sayyid Ebrahim Raisolsadati, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran on a 2-day official visit.

This is according to the Deputy Presidential Press Secretary, Mr. Faruk Kirunda.

“The visit will start on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, and conclude on Thursday, July 13, 2023,” he said in a statement issued by the Presidential Press Unit (PPU) on Monday, 10 July, 2023.

On the first day, Mr. Kirunda stated that the two leaders will hold bilateral talks at State House, Entebbe, and address the media at 11am in a live televised session.

“In the afternoon, the two Heads-Of-State will address a business forum at Al-Mustafa University, Kyengera. The PPU will keep you updated on this visit which is aimed at strengthening cooperation and trade between the two sister countries,” he added.