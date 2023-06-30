President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has received an invitation from his South Korean counterpart, H.E Yoon Suk Yeol to attend the Korea-Africa Summit, scheduled to take place in Seoul in May 2024.

The invitation was contained in a special message delivered to President Museveni this afternoon at State House-Entebbe by the Special Envoy of the South Korean Leader who is also the Senior Secretary to the President on Future Strategy, Mr. Sungmin Jang.

The Special Envoy was accompanied by the Prime Minister of Uganda, the Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja and the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Uganda H.E. Sung-Soo Park.

Other officials who accompanied the Special Envoy to State House- Entebbe included the SK Holdings Vice President Mr. Guillaume Barthe-Dejean, the Deputy Secretary to the President for Future Policies Mr. Chang Ho Yoo, the Deputy Director for Planning and Execution Team Mr. Sangwoo Jang, the Deputy Director for Middle East Division Mr. Youngchan Park and other Officials from the Embassy of the Republic of Korea (South Korea) in Uganda.

President Museveni warmly welcomed the Special Envoy to Uganda and readily accepted the invitation by his counterpart to attend the Korea-Africa summit.

President Museveni however reiterated his wish for the peaceful unification of the Korean Peninsula.

“We really wish for Korea to be united like it was with Vietnam and Germany. For me, someone who likes peace, I really want you to be united through a peaceful unification of Korea,” he pointed out.

President Museveni was happy to note that the Republic of Korea is rapidly transforming and assured the envoy that Uganda is ready to work with Korea as well as North Korea because Uganda believes in peaceful coexistence.

“I congratulate the Republic of Korea for rapidly transforming. We are ready to work with you but also work with North Korea because we don’t take sides,” he said.

The President further informed the Special envoy that Uganda is open and ready to welcome Korean business companies to the country.

The Special Envoy Mr. Sungmin Jang was on his part extremely delighted to visit Uganda for the first time and praised President Museveni for his visionary leadership and excellent economic policies that are now catapulting the economy of the country to greater heights.

“Economic growth of 6% is a significant number,” he commented.

Mr. Jang also called for the opening of the Uganda Embassy in Korea to further deepen and strengthen the economic cooperation between the two countries that has been in existence for the last 60 years.

He further said the Republic of Korea and Uganda share the same values in many aspects that should be exploited for the good of the people of the two brotherly countries.