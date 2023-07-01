The State House Anti-Corruption Unit working with the Police in Soroti have arraigned Mr. Ocung Denis the Acting district engineer, Soroti District Local government before the Anti-corruption Court on Charges of Abuse of Office and Conspiracy to Defraud.

The charges are in relation to the implementation of the UGX394, 910,541 Project for the construction of a piped water supply sanitation scheme in Adamasiko, Ojor parish, Kalie sub county, Soroti District.

The district engineer in connivance with the contractor M/S Time Traders Limited and without consulting the project management committee cleared the contractor for the payment for works totaling to UGX24, 446,637 yet the same had not been done.

The engineer is jointly charged with Mr. Odeke Ismail, the Director M/S Time Traders Ltd who is still at large.