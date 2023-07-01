In a significant development, businesses at the Katuna border have experienced a remarkable revival following the recent decision by Rwandan authorities to completely lift travel restrictions to Uganda. This momentous decision has enabled Rwandan nationals to freely engage in trade with their Ugandan counterparts once again, marking the end of a nearly four-year border closure.

The border closure, which began in February 2019, was initially sparked by Rwanda’s accusations against Uganda of harboring and supporting enemies of the Rwandan government. Furthermore, Rwanda accused Uganda of mistreating Rwandan citizens within its borders. While the border was partially reopened a year ago, Rwandan citizens were required to pay a substantial fee for a mandatory COVID-19 test, which some perceived as a trade barrier rather than a health precaution.

However, in a recent move, the Rwandan government has decided to abolish the COVID-19 testing requirement, limiting checks to security purposes only, thus facilitating smoother cross-border trade between the two nations. Rwandan nationals, who spoke to journalists at the Katuna border, expressed their gratitude towards the government for easing the long-standing restrictions, citing the exorbitant prices of food and commodities in Rwanda as the driving force behind their need to seek affordable alternatives in Uganda.

Herbert Nduwumwami, a Rwandan national, expressed his appreciation for the new policy, stating, “The cost of living in Rwanda has become exceedingly high, and accessing affordable food in Uganda is our only viable option. We are thankful to the Rwandan government for this positive step in easing border restrictions.”

The reopening of trade at the Katuna border brings a renewed sense of hope for businesses on both sides. During the border closure, traders from Rwanda and Uganda faced immense financial hardships, as their livelihoods were severely impacted by the halted cross-border commerce. Business analysts are now urging both governments to consider compensating the affected traders who suffered losses during the extended closure.

Mayor Elvis Nzeirwe of Katuna Town Council expressed his gratitude to the governments of Uganda and Rwanda for their efforts in reopening the borders. He stated, “I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to both the Ugandan and Rwandan governments for their joint commitment in enabling the reopening of the Katuna border. This decision will undoubtedly have a positive impact on our town council as we anticipate an increase in revenue collections, which will contribute to enhanced service delivery and development along the borders.”

The mayor’s remarks reflect the collective sentiment of the local community, who are eagerly anticipating the revitalization of economic activities and the positive effects it will have on the overall growth and prosperity of the region. The restoration of trade and commerce at the Katuna border is expected to foster closer ties between Rwanda and Uganda while driving regional integration and cooperation.

As the Katuna border comes alive with bustling activity, the revival of cross-border trade symbolizes a new chapter in the relationship between Rwanda and Uganda. With the hopes of increased revenue and improved services, the town council of Katuna envisions a brighter future for its residents and the border communities, as both nations work towards building stronger economic ties and fostering lasting peace and stability in the region.