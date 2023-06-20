The Territorial Police in KMP South and Nateete, are investigating circumstances under which, a one Sseguja Mohammed, a 6 year old, male juvenile and son to Nassazi Sarah, aged 22 was kidnapped from Mutundwe-Mbawo zone in Rubaga division, Kampala district.

Uganda Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga says the victim was lured by a male stranger, who offered to go and buy for him a bicycle, as birthday gift at the nearest shop.

“That’s how he disappeared. An immediate search was conducted in the neighborhood but all in vain and the matter reported to police. The victim was later abandoned with a boda boda rider at Kisenyi, from whom the stranger had borrowed a phone make a phone, in order to make a phone call. He disappeared with it and abandoned the victim as a bait with the bodaboda rider,” Enanga said in a statement today.

“The area police recovered the victim and re-united him with his parents. The new trick is becoming common in Rubaga division and we would like to caution members of the public, to desist from handing over their mobile phones, wherever, a person approaches them with a young child. We further encourage them, to interview the victim and find out, if they are related to the person with them or not. In this very instance, the bodaboda rider remained with the child, not knowing that he was kidnap victim.”

According to Enanga, criminals are coming up with new tricks of defrauding and stealing from people, but the use of innocent children, is inhuman and a violation of children’s rights.

“Efforts are in place to identify the suspect and ensure that he is brought to book.”