In a shocking development, three students from St. Evelyn Health Training Institute in Mbarara have been apprehended by the police for their alleged involvement in the murder of a fellow student. The incident, which has sent shockwaves through Mbarara City North division, occurred on Monday, June 19, 2023.

According to SP Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi Regional police spokesperson, the identities of the suspects cannot be revealed at this time to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation into the tragic incident. The authorities strongly believe that the three individuals played a role in the untimely death of Godwin Abaho, a 22-year-old resident of Rwempogo in Bubaare Sub county, Mbarara district.

Locals made the grisly discovery of Abaho’s lifeless body in a playground located in Kakiika, Mbarara City North division on Monday morning, causing profound grief and concern within the community.

Principal Privah Nayesiga of St. Evelyn Health Training Institute shared with our reporter that the deceased student had returned to the institute to take exams after being suspended due to disciplinary issues.

At present, the police have transferred Abaho’s body to the mortuary at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital, where a postmortem examination will be conducted to determine the precise cause of death.

As investigations continue, the Mbarara community remains in mourning over the tragic loss of a young life, eagerly awaiting further updates from the authorities regarding this distressing case.