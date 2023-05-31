The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) combined armed infantry and Motorized Units, recaptured Bulo Mareer town and the surrounding villages from Al-Shabaab terror group.

The rescue combat force met resistance from Al-Shabaab sniper fire positioned in storey buildings and other pockets of resistance from fleeing remnants.

Somali civilians who had abandoned the area due to the fire fight are now back to reoccupy their homes.

Brig Gen Peter Gaetano Omola, the sector one commander overseeing the operation at Goloweyn tactical base notes that after thorough combing of the area, there is normalcy.

Civilians and travelers were free to carry on with their normal duties.

“We have combed the area to ensure no Al-Shabaab element is hiding and the road has been cleared of bombs. Normalcy has returned. People can now go on with their daily work.” Brig Gen Omola reassured, adding, “As UPDF serving under African Union Transition Mission in Somalia remain committed to supporting a Somali led peace and stability process as mandated by African Union.”

On 26th May 2023, Alshabaab using three vehicles laden with bombs and over 800 fighters attacked and overran Buulomarer forward operating base, that was being manned by the UPDF soldiers.