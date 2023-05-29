Police in Rukungiri district have one suspect in custody for the alleged murder of his wife and attempted suicide.

The suspect is one Jackson Arinaitwe, a healthy worker in charge of Ngoma health centre II located in Nyakishenyi sub county, Rubabo county.

The suspect allegedly stabbed his wife Enid Natukunda to death with a knife.

It’s alleged that on Friday last week, Natukunda’s parents invited the couple for a visit which the husband declined on grounds that he did not have money to buy some essential items for the parents.

However, the deceased insisted and visited her parents. On coming back, they picked a quarrel which forced Natukunda to start sleeping alone in the visitor’s room.

On Saturday night while at their home at Rwenanura cell, Nyabitete parish Buyanja sub county, the children heard their parents fighting and called their neighbors.

Upon arrival, they heard noise coming from the store and on entering, they saw Jackson hanging on the rope which they cut and rescued him from suicide.

When they entered the house, they found the body of Natukunda lying down under the bed, her neck stabbed many times.

According to Elly Maate, the Kigezi region police spokesperson, security swung into action and secured the scene of crime and arrested the suspect.

Maate added that the murder weapon ( knife) was recovered and exhibited and blood from the deceased collected. He revealed that the body was conveyed to Rwakabengo Health Center III for postmortem.