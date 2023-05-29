Police in Kisoro district have two suspects in custody to aid in investigations in the alleged murder of a 22 year old student.

The deceased has been identified as Vianny Ndayisaba a student at

Kasana Secondary School and a resident of Kigoma village Gisorora parish Nyakabande subcounty in the Kisoro district.

It’s alleged that on Saturday afternoon, the deceased went to Ndimiro trading center and he did not go back home, until Sunday morning when his father received information that his son was discovered lying dead in Ndimiro trading center.

According to the Kigezi subregion Police spokesperson Elly Maate,Police was informed, the scene was visited and documented and the body was taken to Kisoro hospital mortuary for postmortem.

“Two people were arrested to help in investigations,” Maate said.