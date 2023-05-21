The National Resistance Movement (NRM) party yesterday kicked off its mobilisation tour in a bid to awaken the spirit of its leaders and supporters at the grass root level.

The Director of Mobilisation, Hon. Rosemary Seninde while addressing NRM leaders and supporters from Kawempe Division at Makerere University Primary school said, the party has embarked on a grand campaign of identifying issues affecting ordinary people and solving them as strategy for winning support.

“Our National Chairman and President Yoweri Museveni guided us to adopt the strategy of providing solutions to people’s challenges instead of sloganeering. It is the reason we are here,” Seninde said.

She revealed that the party is keenly monitoring the implementation of its manifesto to ensure that there is effective service delivery and improvement in the lives of ordinary people especially those still trapped in the subsistence economy of working for the stomach alone.

“We intend to cooperate with you leaders at all levels to ensure that government programs like the parish development model, Emyooga among others are accessed, understood and embraced by intended beneficiaries. We don’t want to leave anyone behind in development,” Seninde emphasized.

She however underscored the need by all leaders in the NRM to unite and work together for the common interest. “NRM is a mass party that can achieve anything including winning every electoral position, and so, there is no reason we should be challenged in Kampala if we remain united and steadfast,” Mrs. Seninde said.

The NRM chief mobiliser also committed to keep engaging party supporters and the general public to ensure that government programs are inclusive and that they leave no one behind.

“We can no longer sit and wait to mobilise during elections. We shall reach out to everyone in the country,” Seninde added.

Mr. Samuel Eyenga, the Senior Manager for Mobilisation asked NRM supporters to back party flag bearers during elections for effective accountability.

“The NRM supporters in Kawempe and Kampala have nobody to ask about government programs because they voted wrongly. I ask you to wisely choose leaders in the next cycle who will be accountable to you,” Mr. Eyenga stated.

The senior Manager of Communication at the NRM Secretariat, Mr. Rogers Mulindwa asked for reconciliation and forgiveness of members who may have conflicted in the elections for the common good of the party.

“Our opponents are exploiting our divisions as members. I encourage you to resolve any differences among you such that we move forward,” Mr. Mulindwa said as he appealed to Kawempe leaders.