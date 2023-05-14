The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) of Uganda has appointed 42 judicial officers to various levels of judicial service in the country, leveraging powers it holds according to article 48 of the 1995 constitution of Uganda.

The commission appointed 22 registrars and assistant registrars, 20 chief magistrates, in acting capacity for a period of one year.

In the same sitting, the commission also appointed 22 court clerks and 33 office attendants, marking the first time it has appointed staff of these categories, owing to the fact that they were previously recruited by the Public Service Commission.

The commission noted that these appointments, which include support staff will go a long way in improving access to justice and reduce case backlog in the country.

Candidates appointed to the position of Deputy Registrar

SNo. Name Category 1. HW Alum Agnes Judicial Officer 2. Olumo Samuel MDA (JSC) 3. HW Matenga Francis Dawa Judicial Officer 4. Mulalira Faisal Umar MDA (LDC) 5. HW Mugala Jane Judicial Officer 6. HW Tusiime Sarah Bashaija Barungi Judicial Officer 7. Karungi Loe MDA (ODPP) 8. HW. Amoko Patricia Muhumuza Judicial Officer 9. HW Sayekwo Emmy Geoffrey Judicial Officer 10. HW Mukanza Robert Judicial Officer 11. HW Muhumuza Didas Judicial Officer 12. HW Chemeri Jessica Judicial Officer 13. HW. Obong George Judicial Officer 14. Kayondo Kabasinguzi Josephine MDA (JCU)

Candidates appointed to the position of Assistant Registrar

SNo. Name Category 1. Namatovu Oliver MDA (MOJCA) 2. Hellen Edimu MDA (MoJCA) 3. H.W Okumu Jude Muwone Judicial Officer 4. Bamwiite Emmanuel MDA (MoLHD) 5. Kyampaire Dorothy MDA (MoJCA 6. Mubiru Nassif Umar Private Practice 7. Namutebi Christa MDA (URA) 8. Ijang Maureen Eunice MDA (MoJCA)

Candidates appointed to the position of Chief Magistrate

SNO NAME CATEGORY 1. HW Matovu Hood Judicial Officer 2. HW Nantaawo Agnes Shelagh Judicial Officer 3. HW Acca Ketty Joan Judicial Officer 4. HW Kambedha Lydia Judicial Officer 5. Kunihira George MDA (ODPP) 6. HW Matyama Paul Judicial Officer 7. HW Mushebebe Moses Nabende Judicial Officer 8. HW Sikhoya Naume Judicial Officer 9. HW Nantege Christine Judicial Officer 10. HW Namayanja Nazifa Judicial Officer 11. HW Vueni Raphael Judicial Officer 12. HW Naigaga Winfred Kyobiika Judicial Officer 13. HW Kagoya Jackline Judicial Officer 14. HW Ninsiima Marion Judicial Officer 15. Alleluya Glory MDA (ODPP) 16. Ssennoga Mawano Cyrus MDA (IG) 17. HW Nyandoi Esther Judicial Officer 18. Akullu Eunice MDA (ODPP) 19. HW Achok Abrahams Moding Judicial Officer 20 Omara Innocent David MDA (ODPP)