The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) of Uganda has appointed 42 judicial officers to various levels of judicial service in the country, leveraging powers it holds according to article 48 of the 1995 constitution of Uganda.
The commission appointed 22 registrars and assistant registrars, 20 chief magistrates, in acting capacity for a period of one year.
In the same sitting, the commission also appointed 22 court clerks and 33 office attendants, marking the first time it has appointed staff of these categories, owing to the fact that they were previously recruited by the Public Service Commission.
The commission noted that these appointments, which include support staff will go a long way in improving access to justice and reduce case backlog in the country.
Candidates appointed to the position of Deputy Registrar
|SNo.
|Name
|Category
|1.
|HW Alum Agnes
|Judicial Officer
|2.
|Olumo Samuel
|MDA (JSC)
|3.
|HW Matenga Francis Dawa
|Judicial Officer
|4.
|Mulalira Faisal Umar
|MDA (LDC)
|5.
|HW Mugala Jane
|Judicial Officer
|6.
|HW Tusiime Sarah Bashaija Barungi
|Judicial Officer
|7.
|Karungi Loe
|MDA (ODPP)
|8.
|HW. Amoko Patricia Muhumuza
|Judicial Officer
|9.
|HW Sayekwo Emmy Geoffrey
|Judicial Officer
|10.
|HW Mukanza Robert
|Judicial Officer
|11.
|HW Muhumuza Didas
|Judicial Officer
|12.
|HW Chemeri Jessica
|Judicial Officer
|13.
|HW. Obong George
|Judicial Officer
|14.
|Kayondo Kabasinguzi Josephine
|MDA (JCU)
Candidates appointed to the position of Assistant Registrar
|SNo.
|Name
|Category
|1.
|Namatovu Oliver
|MDA (MOJCA)
|2.
|Hellen Edimu
|MDA (MoJCA)
|3.
|H.W Okumu Jude Muwone
|Judicial Officer
|4.
|Bamwiite Emmanuel
|MDA (MoLHD)
|5.
|Kyampaire Dorothy
|MDA (MoJCA
|6.
|Mubiru Nassif Umar
|Private Practice
|7.
|Namutebi Christa
|MDA (URA)
|8.
|Ijang Maureen Eunice
|MDA (MoJCA)
Candidates appointed to the position of Chief Magistrate
|SNO
|NAME
|CATEGORY
|1.
|HW Matovu Hood
|Judicial Officer
|2.
|HW Nantaawo Agnes Shelagh
|Judicial Officer
|3.
|HW Acca Ketty Joan
|Judicial Officer
|4.
|HW Kambedha Lydia
|Judicial Officer
|5.
|Kunihira George
|MDA (ODPP)
|6.
|HW Matyama Paul
|Judicial Officer
|7.
|HW Mushebebe Moses Nabende
|Judicial Officer
|8.
|HW Sikhoya Naume
|Judicial Officer
|9.
|HW Nantege Christine
|Judicial Officer
|10.
|HW Namayanja Nazifa
|Judicial Officer
|11.
|HW Vueni Raphael
|Judicial Officer
|12.
|HW Naigaga Winfred Kyobiika
|Judicial Officer
|13.
|HW Kagoya Jackline
|Judicial Officer
|14.
|HW Ninsiima Marion
|Judicial Officer
|15.
|Alleluya Glory
|MDA (ODPP)
|16.
|Ssennoga Mawano Cyrus
|MDA (IG)
|17.
|HW Nyandoi Esther
|Judicial Officer
|18.
|Akullu Eunice
|MDA (ODPP)
|19.
|HW Achok Abrahams Moding
|Judicial Officer
|20
|Omara Innocent David
|MDA (ODPP)
