Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has mourned fallen blogger Ibrahim Tusubira alias Isma Olaxess, whom he described as an outspoken and fearless commentator on national issues.

Gen. Muhoozi also urged all law enforcement agencies to quickly find those behind his murder and bring them to book.

“I am very saddened to hear about the brutal killing of our compatriot Ibrahim Tusubira, aka Isma Olaxes.He was an outspoken and fearless commentator on national issues. I urge all law enforcement agencies to quickly find those behind his murder and bring them to justice. RIP Isma,” the First Son tweeted on Sunday.

Isma Olaxess also known as Jajja Ichuli was shot dead by yet to be identified assailant(s).

The controversial blogger was gunned down on Saturday night near his home in Kyanja Central Zone, a Kampala suburb.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, the tragic incident took place at approximately 9:20pm.

“It is with deep regret that we report the unfortunate demise of Tusubilwa Ibrahim, also known as Isma Olaxess, popularly known as Jaja Ichuli. The incident took place while Mr. Tusubilwa Ibrahim was traveling in his motor vehicle, registered under number UBK 213 D, with his driver, Mr. Waswa Mathias,”Owoyesigyire said in a statement.

“Preliminary reports indicate that an unidentified gunman armed with an SMG opened fire on the vehicle, resulting in the fatal shooting of Tusubilwa Ibrahim, who was seated in the passenger seat at the time of the attack. Our dedicated task teams are currently on the ground, working diligently to gather all available evidence and conduct thorough investigations into this heinous crime,”he added.

As a precautionary measure, Owoyesigyire said the area has been cordoned off to ensure the safety of the public and to facilitate the ongoing investigation process.

“We assure the public that every effort is being made to bring the perpetrators to justice and provide answers to this senseless act of violence.We understand the concerns and anxieties arising from this incident . We urge residents to remain calm and cooperate with the authorities as we work towards resolving this case swiftly.”

The blogger has been laid to rest today at his ancestral village in Nkokonjeru, Mukono district.