The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has asked Uganda Police Force to quickly find the people behind the killing of the renowned blogger Ibrahim Tusubira, alias Isma Olaxess or Jajja Ichuli.

Jajja Ichuli who has been the chairperson of the Uganda Bloggers Association was shot and killed on Saturday night, near his home in Kyanja, a Kampala suburb.

His death shocked many Ugandans, especially those in the entertainment industry and politicians. A number of leaders, Speaker Among condemned this act. And through her Twitter handle ,Among condemned the manner in which guns are used to kill people in Uganda.

“I condemn in the strongest terms the barbaric act of taking human life in cold blood. Such actions have no place in our Nation and must not be tolerated. I call upon the police to ensure the culprits are brought to book. Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. May Allah forgive you all your shortcomings and grant you Jannah. My sincere condolences to his family, friends and the Uganda Bloggers Association in this trying moment,” Ms Among tweeted on Sunday morning.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesgyire, the killer opened fire using an SMG at the blogger’s vehicle at around 9:20 pm in Kyanja Central Zone.

“The incident took place while Mr Tusubilwa Ibrahim was travelling in his motor vehicle, registered under number UBK 213 D, with his driver, Mr Mathias Waswa. Preliminary reports indicate that an unidentified gunman armed with an SMG opened fire on the vehicle, resulting in the fatal shooting of Ibrahim Tusubira, who was seated in the passenger seat at the time of the attack. As a precautionary measure, the area has been cordoned off to ensure the safety of the public and to facilitate the ongoing investigation process. We assure the public that every effort is being made to bring the perpetrators to justice and provide answers to this senseless act of violence,” ASP Owoyesgyire said.