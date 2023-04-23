Supporters of Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba on Saturday lit up Masindi Municipality as they gathered in Masindi Stadium, in thousands, to launch the MK Army/Movement Chapter.

The moment, characterized by excitement, euphoria and bliss was presided over by Lt Gen (Rtd) Jim Beesigye Owoyesigire who represented Gen Kainerugaba.

By 8am, hundreds of people had already thronged the streets of Masindi Municipality, and the Stadium as they prepared for the historic launch that also involved various activities including finals of the Balaam Cup, as well as the ‘Kasiki’ party for the 49th birthday celebrations of Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

He (Gen Kainerugaba) will clock 49 years of on Monday April 24.

Youths donning T-shirts and caps bearing Gen Kainerugaba’s image and chanting mobilization slogans, cleaned the streets of Masindi Municipality.

In the Stadium, the finals of the Balaam Cup were ongoing with several dignitaries led by Lt Gen (Rtd) Owoyesigire, CID Director and a born of the area AIGP Tom Magambo Rwabudongo, Col Chris Magezi, Masindi District Chairman Cosmas Byaruhanga, Masindi District Woman MP Dr Florence Akiiki Asiimwe and MP Buruuli County Aled Akuguzibwe in attendance.

Others included Igara East MP Michael Mawanda who is also a member of the MK Movement leadership, Speaker Masindi District Council, Mayors of Divisions in Masindi Municipality, representatives from Bunyoro Kingdom among others.

In his address to the congregation, Gen Owoyesigire said him and a crop of other retired Generals including President Yoweri Museveni are aging, thus the need for able and trusted young leaders to take over leadership and further their contribution for a better Uganda.

“Gen Museveni is retired, I am retired and many of our colleagues. This is the reason we are backing Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba as the country’s next President. Uganda has come a long way and so it now requires a patriotic and able leader to prevent it from sliding back to where we found it,” Gen Owoyesigire said on Saturday.

He said Gen Kainerugaba is the deal and that whoever has doubts should interpret ‘the readings on the wall’.

“Last week you saw me in Kigezi Subregion for the Rukundo Egumeho thanksgiving, and see, today I am here. Does that sound like a joke to you?” he asked.

The retired senior military officer would then gift a cow to each Mayor of the 8 Divisions in the Municipality that participated in the tournament, before calling on people to engage in income generating activities to fight poverty.

He would then proceed to launch the MK Movement Chapter in Bunyoro, tasking its first leaders to focus on improving the lives of the fellow youths, which he said is the cornerstone of Gen Kainerugaba’s aspiration to lead Uganda after President Museveni.

On his part, the MK Movement National Vice Chairman for Western Uganda, Dr. Balaam Barugahara, who was the organiser of the event, said arrangements were ongoing to organize similar events again in Masindi and Hoima which will be presided over by Gen Kainerugaba himself.

“I bring you greetings from Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, our next President. He so much wanted to have time with you but he could not make it due to other unavoidable commitments. We are however planning for two more mega events in Masindi and Hoima which the General says must attend. He loves you and loves Bunyoro so much,” Dr Barugahara said.

He noted that the ‘Kasiki’ was meant to create unity among the people of Masindi Municipality and also send an explicit message that Gen Kainerugaba is loved and appreciated across the country.

“First of all, we have done this to show love to our next President Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, but also to communicate that he is loved in all parts of the country,” Dr Barugahara expanded.

“You saw the numbers in West Nile, Bugisu, Sebei and most recently in Kigezi Subregion. These mammoth crowds only speak to the fact that the country is yearning for Gen Kainerugaba, the standby generator.”

“Now see all these people, in thousands, here in Masindi. They are here for unity as Banyoro but also to add their voice that they want a better Uganda under Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba as the next President,” he added.

Dr Barugahara would further reiterate that Gen Kainerugaba had sent him to remind the people of Masindi and Bunyoro to engage in the existing government programs like Emyooga and Parish Development Model, commercial agriculture and provision of services as one way of moving out of poverty.

On the launched MK Movement Bunyoro Chapter, Barugahara said that this is the beginning as more chapters, starting with Rwenzori and Karamoja, will be opened in other parts of the country and outside Uganda in the near future to push forward the cause of having Gen Kainerugaba as the next President.

Earlier this month, the supporters of Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba under the MK Movement launched the first ever diaspora chapter and leadership struct in United Kingdom.