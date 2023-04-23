Dr. Yona Baguma is the new Director General (DG) of National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO).

His appointment was announced by the Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries (MAAIF), Frank Tumwebaze, on April 19th, 2023.

Dr. Baguma holds a PhD in Molecular Biology from the Swedish University for Agricultural Sciences, a Master’s degree in Agriculture from Makerere University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture from Makerere University.

Dr. Yona Baguma is a distinguished scientist with over 30 years of experience as a researcher and leader. He started as a Research Officer in NARO and rose through the ranks to the position of Deputy Director General Research Coordination, a position he held until his current appointment as the Director General of NARO.

Recognized as a leader in agricultural research, he has represented NARO in various fora and helped initiate innovative transformative approaches to agricultural research for impact.

He has served as Chairperson for National Biosafety Committee (NBC), Chairperson Makerere Regional Centre for Crop Improvement and Board Member for ASARECA among others.

Dr. Yona has supported several community development initiatives. As part of his contribution to his local community, Dr. Yona supports the church, especially in the area of educational development.