His Excellency, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has this morning departed for the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria for a three-day state visit at the invitation of H.E Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the President of Algeria.

During the State visit, President Museveni and his host will witness the signing of a number of memoranda of understanding between various sectors from the two countries. The Heads of State will also attend the first ever business forum between Algeria and Uganda in Algiers.

Uganda and Algeria enjoy warm and fraternal bilateral relations. The two countries have strong regional, continental & international cooperation especially through regional and international organizations such as the African Union (AU), the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) and the United Nations.