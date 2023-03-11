If you’re looking to spice up your love life, sexting is a great way to do it. But if you’ve never done it before, you might be wondering how to get started. Never fear. Arousr chat host JuicyLucy is here to share some of her best sexting tips. Read on to learn how to turn your partner on with words alone.

Try to Initiate a Clear Conversation

The more specific you are, the better. Instead of saying “I’m thinking about you,” try something like “I can’t stop thinking about the way your lips feel against mine.” This will give your partner a much clearer mental image. And trust us, they’ll appreciate it.

Use Vulgar Emojis Sparingly

While a winking emoji here or there can be fun, too many emojis can make your sexts feel juvenile. So save them for when you really want to emphasize something, and stick to using actual words for the majority of your message.

Get Into Intimate Texting

The whole point of sexting is to be intimate with your partner. So don’t be afraid to get personal. Talk about things that turn you on, share a sexy memory from your relationship. Or describe what you’d like to do to them or have them do to you. This will help them understand what gets you hot, and hopefully they’ll return the favor.

Be Responsive to Messages

If your partner sends you a sext, don’t just ignore it. Respond in kind, and let them know that their message turned you on. This back-and-forth exchange will keep the heat going and make sure both of you are getting pleasure from the experience.

Conclusion

Sexting can be a lot of fun. But it’s also important to do it safely and responsibly. Make sure you only sext with someone who has consented to receiving sexual messages from you, and never send any type of nude photo without explicit permission first. Other than that, have fun and enjoy exploring this new way of connecting with your partner.