On International Women’s Day in Sanga, Kiruhura district, President Yoweri Museveni told a gathering of celebrants who joined him in the cattle corridor, that the value of the Ankole long-horned cattle was going up.

The Ankole cattle, an indigenous breed with horns almost six times longer than ordinary cattle, has come into international eyes after South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa purchasing them from Uganda and made his farm a center of world attraction.

President Museveni revealed that President Ramaphosa, had auctioned one of the 45 Ankole cattle which he had bought from him, and resold it at Shs337 million. Just one bull.

President Museveni who was preaching about leveraging agricultural prowess of Uganda, is working with National Animal Genetic Resources Center and Databank (NAGRC_DB) to ensure improvement for this breed.

Early in March, President Museveni returned from South Africa where he met President Ramaphosa and discussed among other things Ankole cattle trade and celebrated it in a special way.

At the summit, NAGRC_DB led the technical discussions and bilateral agreement formulation, with a host of high profile people in business, academia and government.

NAGRC_DB wowed South Africans attending the dinner hosted by Mr Ramaphosa at his Phala Phala Farm with an anthropological explosion of the ancient breed that is indigenous to only Uganda. The event was attended by both Presidents, Mr Museveni and Mr Ramaphosa.

Nagrc_db has of recent won President Museveni’s trust, as the agency has once again focused on its mandate to spearhead animal research and innovation.

The agency was established by the Animal Breeding Act 2001 as a statutory semi-autonomous body under the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries.