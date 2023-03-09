Parliament will now start processing the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, 2023 after the Ministry of Finance issued a certificate of financial implication.

Bugiri Municipality Member of Parliament presented the Private Member’s Bill for First Reading on Thursday, 09 March 2023.

Basalirwa also tabled the certificate of financial implication issued on 08 March 2023 and commended the Ministry of Finance for availing it.

Basalirwa noted that the Minister for Finance opined that the Bill should be aligned to the National Development Agenda.

The Finance Minister added that the Bill, when passed into law, will be implemented within the existing budgetary provisions of the implementing agencies including law enforcement, the Judiciary and medical institutions, among others.

“Implementation of the Bill is not anticipated to directly generate revenue or savings for government,” reads the certificate in part.

Basalirwa called on legislators to make public commitments in support of the Bill.

On Tuesday, 07 March 2023, Basalirwa did not proceed to present the bill as the Ministry of Finance had not issued the certificate of financial implication.

Speaker Anita Among referred the Bill to the Committee on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and urged the committee to ensure sufficient public hearings on the Bill.

“Nothing should be hidden. And as I said before, all the members will vote by tally on this Bill. We do not want the technicalities of saying there was no quorum,” said Among.

She reiterated her call to legislators not to be intimidated for making a stand in support of the Bill.

The object of the Bill is to establish comprehensive and enhanced legislation to protect the traditional family by prohibiting sexual relations and marriage between persons of the same sex.

The Bill also seeks to protect children and youth who are made vulnerable to sexual abuse through homosexuality and related acts.