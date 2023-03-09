The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Anita Among has encouraged legislators to stand firm while speaking against homosexuality in Uganda.

Among echoed this encouraging message to the House members while opening the plenary on Thursday where she informed the members to remember why they were elected.

“We are Members of Parliament and the voice of the voiceless, therefore I want to encourage every member in the House not to get intimidated, we must defend our country, community and society against this evil. Whenever we talk about homos both International and local media are quick to react but I encourage you to stand strong, we must not let down our people who voted for us, together we must defend the values of society,” she said.

The Speaker added that the House’s defence against homosexuality is about African morals and culture.

“Once again please all Members of Parliament don’t get intimidated, never get intimidated, we are doing all this for humanity as we have always said the people out there trusted us and we are representing them.”

“Our bill is going to come and I want to report to you that the executive promised and will bring the certificate of financial implication.”

On Tuesday, the Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa failed to table the New Anti- Homosexuality Bill for the first reading citing the absence of the Certificate of Financial Implication on the Bill.

The absence of the Certificate forced the Speaker to inform the the Finance Ministry to cooperate with Parliament to ensure that they issue the certificate so that the latter starts processing the bill.

“We put this on the order paper knowing that this is an urgent matter. May we hear from the Cabinet on what is happening? The fight that we are in is a moral fight, it is a cultural fight and it is indeed a fight to protect the sovereignty of our families. We need to respond to the cries of our citizens in Uganda. You have seen what is happening in schools, are we going to sit here and continue lamenting when we know we can do something?” She asked during the Tuesday plenary.

She added: “As the Parliament of Uganda, we are going to pass this Bill. At whatever cost, we will pass it, we are going to protect the morals [and] the values of Ugandans.”