The Kampala North Deputy Regional Police Commander, SP Lucy Awuma has said nothing progressive can be done without peace.

She made the remarks yesterday during the skills showcasing ceremony conducted by the trainees of the Presidential Initiative on Skilling the Girl/ Boy Child (PISGBC) project held at the Mulago Centre in Kampala.

“You cannot do anything productive without peace. The work done by the Presidential Initiative on Skilling the Girl / Boy Child Project has reduced the pile of work of the Uganda Police. The youths have stopped being redundant and they are now productive,” SP Awuma said.

The police commander also thanked President Yoweri Museveni and PISGBC officials for contributing to the reduction of crime in the society through involving the would be idle youth into productive activities.

“When the youth are engaged in productive ventures there is a reduced risk of them becoming the devil’s workshop.”

The Special Presidential Assistant on Education and Skilling who also serves as the Project Head, Dr. Faith Katana lauded the Parish Priest of Mulago Catholic Parish, Father Angelo Okwai-Rwoth for hosting the initiative.

“We had to do major repairs. I thank the instructors of the Wabigalo and Kikoni Centres for the work they undertook with the students in the rehabilitation and upgrading the premises in Mulago,”Dr. Katana noted.

She was also impressed to note that the entire work which was covered in less than three weeks cost less than Ush 160 million, observing that this cost was far below the figure of Ush 738 million which was quoted by the experts.

“We have the capacity in the young people.They have not only acquired skills but they have also been totally transformed. You should close your dark past chapter and work for the future. Be good people,” Dr. Katana advised.

She further cautioned the youth against homosexuality and drug addiction, saying they should fight had to desist such kind of erroneous acts.

The Kampala Villages NRM Chairperson, Mr. Abdulrahman Lukunga observed that through the skilling program, the trainees have been given lifetime wisdom.

“Use your acquired skills to spur development,” he said.

The Parish Priest of Mulago Catholic Parish, Father Angelo Okwai-Rwoth was impressed to note that the Presidential skills project has touched the lives of thousands of youth in Kampala. He advised the beneficiaries to utilize the skills to improve their livelihoods.

The Mulago Centre Administrator, Ms. Juliet Wanyana thanked the State House administration for all the facilities it has provided to the institution, saying that such attribute has enabled them to run the skilling centre smoothly.

At the same event, several students gave testimonies over their past plight before being enrolled in the PISGBC and how the government’s Non- Formal Education project has drastically transformed their lives.

One of the trainees, Sulaiman Nyanzi revealed how he belonged to the ‘Kikankane’ criminal group which was responsible for causing insecurity during the elections of 2021. He disclosed that they were determined to sabotage the Swearing in of President Yoweri Museveni in 2021. He confessed that the gang was also involved in robberies in different parts of Kampala. He said that their plans were defeated by the security personnel.

Nyanzi thanked President Museveni who granted them amnesty and opened a new chapter in their lives. He revealed that he has been trained in the making of shoes and looks forward to living a decent life.

The project was established in 2017 with the goal of providing skills to the destitute youth in Kampala City.The Centre covers free skilling courses in knitting, weaving, tailoring, hair dressing and shoe making.