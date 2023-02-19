The Commander of Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Battle Group (BG) XXXVI serving under the Africa Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) Col John Musiitwa has urged Somali local leaders to maintain team spirit, good working relations, information sharing, and quick reporting to defeat Al – Shabaab.

Col Musiitwa said this as he led a Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) patrol where he paid a courtesy call on the Afgooye District Commissioner (DC) Mr. Abdallah Mohamed and the Hiershabele District Commissioner(DC) Mr. Nor Ibrahim Osman in Afgoye and Hiershabele towns respectively.

“Our aim is to ensure Al – Shabaab is completely defeated for a peaceful Somalia that will enable smooth movement of trade and other infrastructural development for Somalia to regain its lost glory,” Col Musitwa remarked.

He pledged to detonate the rampant Improvised Explosive Devices(IEDs) planted by Al – Shabaab in areas of Lafole, Siqaadele, and Afgoye to enable the free movement of people and their goods.

Mr. Abdallah Mohamed thanked UPDF BG XXXVI troops for ensuring peace in Somalia. “Over 10 IEDs have been detonated by BG XXXVI in a short time. These would have killed hundreds of innocent people. Thank you for that commendable work and being part of the peace process in Somalia,” said Mr. Abdallah.

Mr. Nor Ibrahim Osman praised UPDF for exhibiting that Pan-Africanism spirit by accepting to join the Somali Security Forces to pacify Somalia. “Since you (UPDF) have demonstrated commitment and hard work, we are ready to work with ATMIS forces to ensure a successful transition process,” Mr. Nor Osman noted.

Present were District Police Commander (DPC) Afgooye Mr. Ali Robles, BG XXXVI staff officers and elders from the community, among others.