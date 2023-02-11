The Minister In-charge of Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda has suspended the Masaka Resident City Commissioner (RCC), Mr. Ronald Katende with immediate effect over alleged failure to execute the Presidential directive on land evictions.

This follows various complaints to the Minister from residents of the area who were illegally evicted from their land under the watch of the RCC.

Mr. Katende has since been placed under investigation and in case he is found guilty he will be dealt with in accordance to the Public Service Standing Orders.

Hon. Babalanda’s move follows yesterday’s meeting where she held discussions with the Security Chiefs and Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Secretariat on how to assist RDCs, RCCs and Deputies in handling land evictions.

They resolved that they stick to the Presidential directive on land evictions of Feb. 28, 2022.

Last year, President Yoweri Museveni banned all land evictions in the country that are carried out without the consent of the respective District Security Committees (DSCs).

In a letter dated February 28, 2022, addressed to the Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja, and using his powers under Article 98(1) and 99(1) of the Constitution that enjoins him to ensure good governance and protect the Constitution, the President directed that:

“No eviction should be allowed to take place in a district without the consent and direct observation of the District Security Committee (DSC), chaired by the Resident District Commissioners /Resident City Commissioners (RDCs/RCCs) and direct consultation with the Minister of Lands.”

Museveni further warned that if this is not done and the illegal evictions go ahead, the members of the District Security Committee will all be held responsible and action will be taken against them.

However, he noted that the directive excludes the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) representatives who may not be in the know of the substance of the issues involved.

In the same communication, Museveni requested His Lordship the Chief Justice to prevail upon the Justices and Magistrates who violate the Constitution by illegally evicting people in collusion with land grabbers.

He further directed the Minister of Lands to inform the Attorney General about such abuses by judicial officers so that legal action can be taken against them.