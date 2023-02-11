Its has been a formidable task for parents across the country to ensure that their children return to school, due to the current economic situation, marked by abject poverty and cut-throat inflation.

Now, Ecobank Uganda has stepped in, to aid parents in their efforts to ensure that their children return to school, with the launch of its Edusave loan contribution campaign.

The grand campaign which was launched on February 9th, and whose expiry is March 31st is aimed at easing the school fees burden faced by many parents across the country amidst the ongoing back-to-school season.

The financial aid program is premised on providing parents and families with affordable, flexible, and convenient loan options to help them take their children back to school, a process that involves buying a wide array of other requirements like scholastic materials, on top of paying school fees.

The aid is available to current Ecobank customers and these can qualify for or can top up their current loans to a tune of UGX. 280million.

Important still, Non-Ecobank customers can simply transfer their loans to Ecobank and get 1% of the loan amount deducted and credited to their Edusave policy.

According to this arrangement, unsecured loans are repayable over a period of 60 months and come with a 50% discount on processing fees, something that gives parents access to unlimited disposable income to cater for the purchase of other school requirements.

According to Timothy Kiyimba, the bank’s head of consumer banking, Ecobank customers can get more than a loan with the Ecobank Personal Loan and start an Edusave policy for their children’s future with access up to US$75,000 (Shs280million).

Besides, the loan initiative comes with a 50% discount on processing fees, unprecedented qualification for salary advance of up to 50% net pay for up to 30 days, 1% paid to an Edusave policy, up to 60 months loan tenor, and same-day loan processing for new loans and buy-offs.

The Edusave loan contribution campaign precedes the appointment of Ms. Ssemwanga Nabaggala Florence Belinda, as the Head, Customer Experience at Ecobank Uganda.

She is touted as a dynamic, proactive, and seasoned customer service specialist with over 10 years of hands-on experience in the banking sector.

Ms Nabaggala worked at Standard Chartered Bank as the Head of Client Experience and held a number of other challenging positions within the bank’s project management and branch operation, prior to joining EcobankUganda.