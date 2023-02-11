President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has reiterated that the only way to achieve prosperity in Uganda is through ensuring socio-economic transformation for all.

While delivering a lecture of opportunity at the closure of the journalists’ 5-day Residential Symposium on Socio-economic transformation at Kyambogo University grounds today, the President said the message of the NRM since 1986 has been to ensure that Uganda becomes a new society based on science, knowledge and technology through socio-economic transformation.

“For us, our strategic goals in public affairs are; prosperity for all the people, strategic security and emphasizing the fraternity of the African people not tribes or religion,” Gen Museveni said, adding that politics should be about solving the needs of the people which are the same and not diverting them into things which have no value addition to them.

“For us (NRM) we said being in public affairs you must be clear why you’re there. If you don’t know, stay in your house and confuse your family only. Even you journalists, don’t involve yourselves in public matters if you don’t know,” the President further cautioned.

Gen. Museveni further told journalists that it is only through free education for all, getting all the families involved in the money economy, wealth creation, social infrastructure development and ensuring Peace and Security that socio-economic transformation and eventually prosperity can be achieved.

He was also dismayed by what he termed as parasites who have been opposing his free education for all agenda that he introduced in 1996, not knowing that this (Education For All) according to the NRM is one of the key instruments of socio-economic transformation.

“Some people have been opposing free education for all these years, even in government schools. There are parasites who are looking for money from poor children. About 70% are dropping out because of the school costs,” H.E Museveni explained.

On getting families involved in the money economy, the President was happy to hear that journalists have come together and formed groups in form of SACCOs to benefit from government wealth creation programs and promised to engage the cabinet and see how to support them financially.

“The NRM message is that, in addition to education for all, you must get all the families involved in money economy but with calculation (ekibalo in Luganda). Because if you don’t work for money, you will not be prosperous. I’m very happy to meet you here and also hear that you want to engage in wealth creation,” Gen Museveni said, adding that the only thing that will save the people is not politics but wealth creation through; commercial agriculture, industrial production, services and ICT.

According to the organizer who is also the Personal Assistant to the President on Youth Affairs, Ms. Hellen Seku the training attracted 562 participants from across Ugandan of which 134 are female.

She said journalists received orientation from keynote speakers who included among others; Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye (Army Spokesperson), Hon. Richard Todwong (NRM Secretary General), Dr. Chris Baryomunsi (Minister for ICT & National Guidance), Lt Gen Peter Elweru (Deputy CDF), Maj. Gen. Sam Kavuma (UPDF Deputy Commander of Land Forces), Ms. Jane Barekye (State House Comptroller), Brig Gen. Charity Bainababo (Deputy Commander SFC), Maj Gen. Kahinda Otafiire (Minister for Internal Affairs), Prof Mulindwa Rutanga, Mr. Ofwono Opondo (Executive Director of Uganda Media Center) and renowned veteran journalist Tonny Geofrey Owana.

Ms. Seku told the President that the objective of the training was to share knowledge with the young journalists, ranging from patriotism, human rights, socio-economic transformation, effective communication, financial literacy, public health among others.

“Your Excellence Sir, I’m quite confident that the participants before you are going to be our ground ambassadors since they have achieved sufficient knowledge which they will use in execution of their duties going forward,” Ms. Seku said.

The Minister for Information Communication Technology and National Guidance, Dr. Baryomunsi informed the President that Uganda is among the few countries that liberalized journalism and media practice which has seen tremendous growth of media space. He said Uganda now boasts of 42 Television stations and 320 radio stations down from one TV and Radio station; Uganda Television (UTV) and Radio Uganda respectively in 1986.

About the poor pay, a concern raised by the president of Uganda Journalists’ Association (UJA) Mr. Mathias Rukundo, the Minister acknowledged that majority of these (journalists) are employed by private media practitioners and the government is engaging the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) to see how they can address the concerns of journalists. He however cautioned the media practitioners to remain ethical and professional despite the unpleasant working conditions.

“We need patriotic journalists in Uganda so that when we report, we don’t report to damage our country but to build it.

You should appreciate that you are Ugandans and that you should report positively. Despite the poor pay, let us remain professional and ethical,” Dr Baryomunsi said.

About confrontation between journalists and security, Dr Baryomunsi revealed that they have engaged police and other security agencies to appreciate the work of journalists and improve how they interact with them especially when reporting about sensitive matters.

The meeting was also attended and addressed by the Vice Chancellor of Kyambogo University Prof. Eli Katunguka-Rwakishaya.