Locals in Sembabule and Bukomansimbi districts through their leaders have issued appeals to the Prime Minister, Hon Robinah Nabbanja for relief aid after being negatively impacted by heavy rains.

Heavy rains which poured on January 24th in two Sub-Counties of Bukomansimbi district left scores of gardens grounded and citizen’s houses damaged beyond repair.

The rest of the Sub-counties that did not witness this onslaught had their own turn yesterday evening. It was described as ‘adding salt to wound’ when ferocious rains obliterated crops, houses and electricity infrastructure in three of the six Sub-counties in Bukomansimbi north.

In the Parishes of Bukango and Kigangazi in Bigasa Sub-County, crops and houses belonging to the natives and local leaders were destroyed beyond repair by ferocious rains yesterday, that were characterized by strong winds, and hailstorm.

Dangerous hailstorm took a heavy toll on banana, cassava and coffee plantations, which were shattered and leaves razed to the ground, in what has been described by local leaders as the worst climatic disaster to befall the area in decades.

Small holder coffee farmers in the affected area were left counting losses and recounting the disaster visited on their plantations, as they will be left to watch, and listen to news about the June 2023 coffee harvesting season, in which farmers across the country will be reaping big from the cash crop harvests.

More worrisome, even permanent houses belonging to local leaders could not withstand the ferocity of these rains, including that of Bigasa Sub-county councilor Kasenge John Bosco.

This raises genuine worry as leaders who would be actively engaged in lobbying for relief assistance from authorities and other like-minded individuals, now need assistance themselves.

“Deadly rains fell and destroyed houses, gardens, here in Bukango, electricity supply has been cut off because poles damaged houses as they were being wrestled down by the wind. We request anyone who has the capacity to come to our rescue, such that we help our people who have been left with nothing,” narrated one local leader identified as Sekyanzi David.

“Deadly rains which poured last night have left us with nothing. They have razed down people’s homes, destroyed gardens, coffee plantations have been shattered, cassava crops now have no leaves and stems have been broken down, and all this dilemma is being experienced at a critical time after parents spent all the money they had to take their children back to school,” said councillor Mutagubya Frank for Butalaga Parish in Bugasa Sub-County.

“Here at Moslem school in Bulenge town, a falling eucalyptus tree damaged electric wires and the school is in total darkness, we kindly request Prime Minister Nabbanja and Minister for disaster and preparedness to come to our rescue in Bigasa Sub-county in Bukomansimbi,” appealed one local leader, who preffered anonymity.

The sad developments come as government Chief Whip Hon.Hamson Denis Obua wrote to the state Minister for Disaster and Preparedness Hon. Esther Anyakun to respond urgently to desperate cries by local leaders in Bukomansimbi district, in which they sought for government intervention to the rescue of locals badly affected by heavy rain downpour on January 24th.

In a similar sad development, locals in Matete Sub-county, Sembabule district are in a state of desperation after a heavy rain downpour which occurred last night, left scores of houses with no ironsheets due to strong winds, on top of destroying their crops.

The deadly rains characterized by extremely strong winds descended on villages of Misojjo A and B, Kyiburara, Nakatete, Nakalembe and the surrounding areas, in which more than 30 houses were razed to the ground, while others were left with no iron sheets.

Chairperson for Misojjo village Angelo Muyinda said the heavy downpour lasted for about 40 to 50 minutes and grounded houses, on top of destroying crops like banana, cassava plantations and other crops.

Worse still, those who depended on solar power had their solar plates blown away to unknown places by strong wind, while those with electricity supply were also cut off as wires were damaged, and poles brought to the ground.

Chairman Agelo Muyinda said about two weeks ago, heavy rains encompassing strong winds left the area in shambles after destroying two schools namely; Misojjo Lwaz Primary School and Mbale Moslem, all of which were razed to the ground.

The MP for Mawogola South Hon. Namugga Goretti revealed that she is also genuinely worried that locals in the areas negatively affected by this heavy downpour are headed for biting famine and called upon the Ministry of Disaster and Preparedness to come to their rescue urgently.

“Houses were razed down, coffee leaves were also damaged, hailstorm took a heavy toll on peoples gardens in eight villages, with strong winds doing a greater damage. But I would like to let the government to be cognizant that it is time to call upon citizens to try to outdo the challenge of climate change by planting more trees,” said Hon. Namugga.

It should be noted that disastrous rains characterized by hailstorms, extremely strong winds, thunder and lightening have been blamed by environmental activists on climate change due to relentless encroachment on natural forests and wetlands by industrialists.