At least 21 people have been arrested in Pakwach district for encroaching on Juba Wetland.

The suspects were caught red-handed during an operation that was carried out on Friday by the Office of the Resident District Commissioner (RDC), District Environment Office and and Environment Police.

According to the area Resident District Commissioner, Mr. Paul Eseru, the culprits have been very adamant to vacate the wetland despite numerous sensitization and engagement meetings.

The RDC stated that for the past two years, the District Environment Officer has been on ground sensitising the Communities of Dei Sub county who were utilizing Juba Wetland for cultivation of Vegetables, grazing and settlement to stop it and utilize other available land for their activities.

On 30th October 2022, the Deputy RDC together with the Head of the RDC Secretariat, Lt. Col. Kibrai Ambaku also Visited the same Wetland to sensitize the people.

On the 1st Feb 2023, the Office of the RDC, DISO, Rwot of Panyimur, NRM District Chairman, Chairman LC3, Councillors, LC2s and LC1s met with Communities and sensitised them to vacate the wetland;but this seems to have fallen on deaf ears.

“This insensitivity by some locals prompted us to swing into action apprehended the perpetrators, who are currently in police custody waiting to be arraigned before the Courts of Law,” Mr. Eseru said.

The RDC further warmed the rest of the people particularly those along River Ora, and Albert Nile to vacate the Wetlands and the Buffer zones in the areas of Wadelai, Pokwero, Panyango, Pakwach Town Council, Pakwach Sub county, Panyimur and Dei.

According to RDC, the files were ready and the suspects are to be produced in Court on Monday for flouting the Presidential Directives on Wetlands.