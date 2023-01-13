State House has requested an additional budget allocation of 95.5 billion Shillings to procure vehicles for the President and Vice President, security equipment, and others.

The request is carried in the State House Budget Framework Paper for the next financial year 2023/2024 that was presented to Parliament’s Presidential Affairs Committee by the Minister for Security, Jim Muhwezi.

In the current financial year 2022/2023, the State House received 434.4 billion Shillings and it is proposed to receive 419.9 billion next financial year.

But documents before the committee indicate that State House got a budget cut in the current financial year of 38 billion Shillings (8 billion for travel abroad and 30 billion on donations) and 4.93 billion on the development budget.

For the next financial year 2023/2024, Muhwezi said there is another 40 percent cut on the development budget of the State House totaling 14.48 billion Shillings.

Jesca Ababiku, the Adjumani Woman MP said that the committee will have an engagement with the Ministry of Finance to ensure that the activities that are not funded can be provided money to avoid supplementary budgets.

Besides the budget cut in the coming financial year, Muhwezi said that the State House will need an additional 95.5 billion Shillings for among others procuring vehicles for the President and Vice President at 21.95 billion considering the aging fleet for the two, 13.46 billion for upgraded security equipment, 972 million for an upward revision of insurance policies of the Presidential Jet and Helicopter.

Also required is 8 billion Shillings for travel abroad, 30 billion for donations, increasing wages by 4.2 billion Shillings due to ongoing recruitments to fill key positions, and 16.98 billion Shillings for staff allowances.

In the budget estimates presented by Immaculate Namala the Principal Economist, 21.72 Billion Shillings has been allocated under the Retooling State House sub-program to refurbish Entebbe State House, repair and maintain Nakaero State Lodge and the 23 upcountry state lodges.

The Ministry of Finance has also proposed an allocation of 72.1 Billion Shillings towards different presidential initiatives like investigating corruption cases, inspecting service delivery in health facilities and others, 172.4 billion for facilitating the President in promoting international relations, hosting Heads of State and foreign dignitaries, mobilizing local and foreign investors and others.

State House has also proposed an allocation of 153.6 billion Shillings to facilitate 1,750 programs of both the President and Vice President through logistical support, welfare, and security requirements.

The National Budget Frame Work Paper totaling 49.9 trillion Shillings was tabled before parliament on 23rd December and according to the Public Finance Management Act, the House is supposed to make its approval by 1st February.