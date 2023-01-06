The Police in Kamdini today Friday 6th January, 2023 registered a nasty accident involving motor vehicle reg UAT 259P belonging to Roblyn bus company that was traveling from Kampala to Gulu when it rammed into a stationary trailer UAZ 381A/UBD 318C along Gulu-Kampala highway.

According to North Kyoga Police Spokesperson, SP Patrick Jimmy Okema, the accident killed 12 people on spot, while four (4) died moments after reaching Atapara Hospital.

“It’s alleged the trailer was loading at Adebe trading center just one kilometer to Kamdini checkpoint when the incident occurred,” Okema said in a statement today morning.

“The identities of the deceased and the number of the injured is yet to be established. Some of the victims remain in critical condition at Atapara Hospital where they are receiving treatment,” he added.

Bodies of the deceased has since been conveyed to Anyeke Health IV pending postmortem.

” The cause of the accident is yet to be established but preliminary findings indicate wrong parking by the trailer driver with no warning signs,” Okema noted.