A man in Kyegegwa has murdered his wife for using family planning.

According to Uganda Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, the suspect Innocent Kibwetere, 47 years, Resident of Bujunjura, Ruhangire parish allegedly hit his wife with a blunt object, which caused an acute brain injury, that killed her instantly.

“On the night of 11.11.2022. The suspect became aggressive after learning that his wife, Twikirize Ronious, aged 25 had started using family planning, following an earlier miscarriage,”Enanga said in a statement dated 21 November, 2022.

“After 4 days with the stuffed body of the deceased, the suspect called her sister-in-law on the 15.11.2022, and told her how she has killed her sister, during a domestic fight.The matter was reported at Kazinga police, who responded and recovered the body of the victim and took it to Kyegegwa Hospital for further post mortem. The suspect was also arrested and subjected to medical examination. He was found to be normal and well oriented, and is to be charged with murder,” he added.

Enanga further advised partners in toxic relationships to always seek help from the Child and Family Protection Unit, the nearest Police Station, Probation offices or NGOs advocating from family rights when it is still early to avoid regrettable outcomes.