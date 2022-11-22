Within the context of English football there is a popular expression that says “doing a Leeds”. When making sports betting online with 1xBet, you will also have the chance to wager on the best teams of the Premier League.

This expression refers to the catastrophic implosion suffered by Leeds United during the decade of the 2000s. At that time, the squad was performing quite well in the Premier League. In fact, they also qualified for the UEFA Champions League on a number of occasions. Ironically, this series of positive results were the symptom that the team was in very big trouble.

Repaying loans

Leeds built quite a good team in the early 2000s. However, the funds used to get great names came from loans. The plan of the board during those years was to repay the loans with the money obtained by participating in the Champions League and other tournaments.

Yet, as the results were not as good as expected, the squad was desperate to get funds in order to pay the loans. For this reason, the team sold some of their best players, despite promising managers that these operations wouldn't take place. Some of these names were:

Rio Ferdinand;

Jonathan Woodgate;

and Mark Viduka.

While waiting for the next players from the Premier League, you can try the 1xBet live online casino and its great winning chances.

Catastrophic results

In only a few years, Leeds went from nearly having European glory to being relegated to the Championship. This relegation took place at the end of the 2003-04 season. Things were so bad that in 2004, the team was even forced to sell their training facilities and the stadium.

In 2007 things reached rock bottom. The team was about to be relegated to the League One (the third level of English football). Since their relegation looked inevitable at the moment, those in charge of the team decided to enter administration. In simple words, this refers to a legal instance in which businesses have the chance to put their debts in order.

Obviously, being in administration also means extremely difficult times for the company, or in this case, for the football team in question. They were in the League One until 2007. Finally, they returned to the Premier League in 2020. The 1xBet football betting site is an excellent platform to wager on many levels of English football.