The Territorial Police in Nansana, has in custody a 15-year-old, teen mother, identified as Nalumansi Shanita, of Nansana East A 1 zone, Nansana Municipality, for the alleged murder of her 6 weeks old son, Bogere Ezra on the 11 November, 2022.

Uganda Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga says the victim turned suspect, dropped out in P.7 after she was defiled and impregnated.

According to Enanga, after giving birth, Nalumansi’s son Bogere, was rejected by the alleged father, who claimed he wanted DNA proof.

“The teen mother who was practicing hairdressing from a local salon, faked the disappearance of her son claiming she had left her on the veranda at around 1.30pm. The local members of the community conducted a search in vain and reported the matter to police. It was at around 7:30pm that a group of concerned residents, reported seeing the victim’s clothes in a latrine. The scene was secured and the body of the victim retrieved on the 12.11.2022. Upon further interrogation, the teen mother admitted to have dumped her baby in the latrine, after he was rejected and she had failed to provide for him. It is a heart-breaking story of a poor child who was victimised by a poor biological teen mother,” Enanga said in a statement on Tuesday.

The police mouthpiece further revealed that the teen suspect will be tried under the Juvenile Criminal System.

“We want to caution such teen mothers that child murder is a punishable offence. All teen mothers experiencing challenges are advised to seek help from a number of shelter and babies’ homes. The teen suspect will be tried under the Juvenile Criminal System. We are also tracing for the alleged defiler and father to the child victim. A separate casefile of Aggravated Defilement, has been opened,” he said.

“Many factors, social cultural, economics and family faces, play a part in high rates of teenage pregnancy. For instance, the deep need for nurturance and protection, missing from a young girl’s life, is one basis for sexual abuse and pregnancy. We therefore, call upon society and most importantly parents, to be aware of the factors that increase the likelihood of teen pregnancies.”