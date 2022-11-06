A Precision Air Plane has today crashed into the part of Lake Victoria on the Tanzanian side while attempting to land at Bukoba airport, amid terrible weather.

Bukoba Airport is on the shores of Lake Victoria, Africa’s largest lake. Rescue boats were deployed and emergency workers continued to rescue other passengers trapped on the plane.

Meanwhile, Tanzanian President HE. Samia Suluhu Hassan called for calm during the rescue operation.

“I have received with sadness the news of the accident involving Precision Air’s plane, Let’s be calm at this moment when rescuers are continuing with the rescue mission while praying to God to help us,” She tweeted.

A Tanzanian state official who preferred anonymity said 26 people had been rescued so far on Sunday, but it was unclear whether there were any deaths.

Kagera regional commissioner Albert Chalamila said 43 people – including 39 passengers, two pilots and two cabin crew were on board the plane.

“As we speak, we have managed to rescue 26 people who were taken to our referral hospital, the rescue operation is still ongoing and we are communicating with the pilots,” Said Chalamila.

He added that the aircraft departed from the commercial capital in Dar-es-Salaam, and fell in the Lake Victoria this morning due to storm and heavy rains in Bukoba area.

Kagera province police commander William Mwampaghale told journalists that most of the passengers on board have been saved by the rescue team, but made no mention of any deaths in the incident.

“We have managed to save quite a number of people. When the aircraft was about 100 metres (328 feet) midair, it encountered problems and bad weather. It was raining and the plane plunged into the water. Everything is under control,” said Mwampaghale.

News reports showed photos of the plane mostly submerged in the lake with only its green and brown-coloured tail visible above the water line.

Speaking to Al Jazeera English news network on Sunday from Dar-es-Salaam, journalist Faraji Saidi said emergency services were at the scene.

“According to the police commander in Bukoba, the plane crashed due to bad weather, fog.

It is raining around that area. Rescue efforts are still ongoing. The airline has worked in Tanzania for so long and has had no crashes,” Saidi said.

Note has to be taken that Precision Air is Tanzania’s privately owned airline.