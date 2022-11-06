The Vice President of the Republic of Uganda, H.E Maj (Rtd) Jessica Rose Epel Alupo has commended Bugema University for its application of science based approaches to teaching, research and innovation.

The Vice President made the remarks during Bugema University’s 28th Graduation Ceremony that took place at the University’s main Campus in Luwero on Sunday 6 November, 2022. A total of 1176 students graduated with Masters, Bachelors degrees, Diplomas and certificates in various academic disciplines.

“Government will continue to support you in all your programs. You should provide Education which is relevant in the world of work. The NRM government provides policy directions in the education sector and Universal Primary Education and Universal Secondary Education will continue to be the flagship education programs with a view of leaving no child behind by offering quality education to Ugandan children,” H.E Alupo said.

The Vice President said that science, technology and innovation are very vital in promoting development of any country like Uganda.

“I commend you for promoting science, technology and innovation. You expanded from Theology to other programs like sciences. This is a meaningful way of developing our country. I also implore you to do more grand breaking scientific research in the field of health, climate change among others because this is where our lives are grounded. Government will continue to prioritize and promote science programs,”she added.

She also urged the new graduates to use skills they have acquired from Bugema and apply them diligently in the world of work.

“Turn whatever challenges before you as opportunities. Be hardworking and embrace government poverty alleviation programs like Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga to improve your livelihoods. The Future is bright since the country is peaceful.”

The State Minister for Primary Education, Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu who represented the Minister of Education, Hon. Janet Kataaha Museveni, tasked the new graduates to serve the nation with integrity and excellence.

” Go into the world and continue to shine and become brighter. You should not only look for employment but look for opportunities to create more jobs,” Dr. Kaducu said.

“Further your education because learning never ends,” she added.

The Minister also advised the management of Bugema University to concentrate more on research and Innovation, saying that such features make institutions of higher learning unique.

“The Staff should create more partnerships and strengthen your research network. This will help to transform our societies. You should also brace the emerging technologies since they gradually affect all aspects of life,” Hon. Kaducu noted.

“Emergency of new job requirements calls for changing in our teaching skills. Embrace these changing technologies, we must become strategic for self sustainability. Let’s deliver world class Education.”

The Chancellor of Bugema University, Pr. Dr. Moses Maka Ndimukika extended gratitude to the government of Uganda for always according necessary support to the university.

“We appreciate the government of Uganda for the support toward Bugema University and the Seventh-day Church at large. We decided to spread our wings in the field of science and technology. We did this to promote research and Innovation that would steer Uganda’s socio-economic transformation,” said Dr. Maka, who is also the president of Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Uganda Union.

He also urged the graduands to always choose challenges at the expense of comfort, saying that the latter yields no fruit in the world of work.

“By successfully finishing your program at Bugema University shows you took over challenge over comfort. You cannot develop in a comfort zone. There’s a saying that success begins at the end of the comfort zone. I declare success in your life. You have graduated today but you have not arrived. Be prepared for life challenges socially, economically and mentally,” Dr. Maka advised.

The event was also attended by Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, academicians, religious leaders, among other officials.