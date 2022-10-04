Uganda’s Minister for Energy and Mineral Development Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa is in Cape Town, South Africa, where she arrived yesterday to participate in the Africa Oil Week Symposium.

The Symposium, also known as The Green Energy Africa Summit kicked off yesterday and will run up to October 7th. It opened with a closed event convened by honorable ministers to discuss Africa’s energy transition and domestic market, which mirrors a clean energy sector for Africa’s future.

Hon. Nankabirwa is among the delegates from oil rich countries, who received a warm welcome at the Ministerial and VIP Symposium in Cape Town.

The event is taking place at Cape Town International Convention Center (CTICC2). During yesterday’s session, an incredible line up of honorable ministers convened to discuss ways to open up markets for Africa’s energy resources, and Uganda’s Nankabirwa participated.

Hon. Nankabirawa said through her Twitter handle that she flew to South Africa to represent Uganda at the Summit, and that her main task will be exploring more avenues for Uganda’s energy transition, on top of creating more opportunities for the nation’s domestic energy market.

“I am in South Africa CapeTown for the Ministerial and VIP@AFRICAOILWEEKSYMPOSIUM! #AOW22 I am ready to discuss @GovUganda’s and Africa’s Energy Transition and Africa’s Domestic oil and Gas market,” tweeted Hon. Nankabirawa.

Organized under the auspices of Hyve Group, South Africa, the summit is being attended by over 1, 800 senior delegates, over 30 ministers, 25 oil companies, with over 80 countries being represented, and over 150 government representation.

The Symposium will provide the leading figures in Africa’s oil and gas industry an opportune moment to gather, build relationships and make deals.

It is also a forum for businesses of all sizes in Africa and beyond to meet with government officials and prospective partners, to make contacts and broker deals that will define Africa’s energy transition over the years.

The summit has also attracted 100 keynote speakers from across Africa and beyond, with sessions covering all aspects of challenges facing countries and companies in addressing Africa’s energy transition.

South Africa’s Minister for Tourism Hon. Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane hailed the Symposium saying it will explore several avenues for the social and economic development of Africa, as well as keeping the spirit of Pan Africanism alive.

“It is worthy to note the continued commitment of Africa Oil Week to the social and economic development of South Africa and the wider Pan African community. The event has put Africa at the heart of every decision, and we are proud to call Africa Oil Week partners of Africa in every sense of the term.”

“The opportunities of international visitors remain as stronger as ever and we very much look forward to welcoming all delegates once again for a safe and inspired visit to our beautiful country,” Kubayi-Ngubane said.

The summit will also provide a fertile ground to discuss modalities on how African National Oil companies can evolve and adapt to a low carbon future, major focus being the key technologies companies should adapt to that end.

“Creating a low carbon future must be prefaced with assessing where carbon is produced and simply looking at reducing the amount produced,” Andrew Laven, the Chief Operating Officer, Sahara Energy Resources, Dubai said. He will be one of the Keynote speakers.

Worth noting, the summit is also tailored towards the need to stimulate the intensification of research into energy resources, which are in perfect harmony with the related recommendations in terms of sustainable development.