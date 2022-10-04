Traditionally, Ugandans are used to supporting kickboxing, boxing and sometimes taekwondo however the unveiling of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) in Uganda is yet another way of uplifting the sports industry to another level.

Over the weekend, Uganda hosted its first-of-its kind MMA competition at Serena Hotel Kampala where Ugandans fighters exhibited superb fighting skills by winning most of the games.

Although this kind of game is new in Uganda’s sports arena, the epic performance shown by all the fighters over the weekend tells a story that MMA will have a place in Uganda’s sports industry arena soon.

MMA also referred to as cage fighting, or no holds barred (NHB) or ultimate fighting is a full-contact combat sport based on striking, grappling and ground fighting, incorporating techniques from various combat sports from around the world.

Its performance is far different from kickboxing and currently, it’s one of the fighting sports games where fighters earn some big monies. In an interview with legendary artist Daniel Kazibwe commonly known as Ragga Dee, he welcomed the game by saying, “For Uganda, this is a dream coming true, this is how entertainment and sports have really taken another level, today’s competition has been the world’s fight and Ugandans must embrace it. According to what I have seen Uganda has a lot of talents. This is real fighting! This is what we see in the USA and we need it more, we need more guys to train more. Ugandans must watch this because these guys are real fighters. This is not comedy it’s a real fight,” he said over the weekend.

He added that most Ugandans are used to kickboxing but MMA is mixed and real combat and the cage also adds another terror to the fight but that is what makes it a unique sport compared to boxing and kickboxing. “That cage is a real pain, it’s not like a ring because in the ring there is some help. This type of sport is what we need to know to attract sponsors and our fighters are talented.”

Shadir Musa Bwogi, former Uganda Bomber captain, boxer and MMA fighter told Watchdog Uganda that the introduction of MMA will advance sports and help fighters to tap into more opportunities.

“This is a newly introduced sport in Uganda but it’s quite diplomatic and good, it has a new way of advancing and attracting diplomatic people into such sports. Combat sports are entertaining, therefore, this is a good sport that is why many fighters are now leaving boxing, Kickboxing and taekwondo for this game. In years to come, it will be among the best games and among the best-paying games. Although it’s new, we have many Ugandans who have joined it which means in years this come this will be the best-selling game,” he said.

Comedian Salvado who attended the fight also commented, “I did not expect this epic performance from Ugandans fighters in MMA, I have watched MMA on Supersport but to see it live and to see our guys doing it live in Uganda! This sport is going to be the number one sport in Uganda and the beauty is most of our fighters won their fights.”

According to 1 Zone MMA (One Zone MMA LTD) organisers, MMA is a big catch for the industry since MMA is the biggest paying sport in the world and bringing it to Uganda is to promote MMA fighters in the region by uplifting them to a global market by providing a professional MMA platform for them to showcase their skills and talents.

Meanwhile, the main event fight was between Uganda’s Joseph Bonane aka Busungu and Ethiopia’s Shifa Awal in a bantamweight bout and after three full of nonstop action of punching, clinches, kicking, and ground and pound Uganda’s ‘Busungu’ emerged as the winner.

Other fights included; In the featherweight bout, South Africa’s Raymond Acutt beat Uganda’s Henry Kirangwa by submission. In the Super lightweight bout Ugandan Alex Matsiko, aka Lionheart beat Nigeria’s Emmanuel Osuji. In light heavyweight, Umaru Kasozi beat Peter Njuguna by unanimous decision.

Uganda’s Lawrence Mukiibi won by submission against DR Congo’s Kevin Fashigabo.

Two iron ladies locked horns in the bantamweight bout where Nigeria’s Juliet Chukwu beat Uganda’s Rebecca Among in a fight that took three rounds.