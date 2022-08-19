The territorial Police at Kira Division have in their detention a woman identified as Sheila Masiko alias Fiona 30, on allegations of aggravated trafficking.

According to police, the victim is Agnes Nakintu, a 14-year-old girl who was working as a housemaid at Masiko’s home in Buwate Najjera, Kira Municipality, Wakiso District.

It is alleged that in the month of February Masiko contacted her friend only identified as Ann who resides in Kiboga town to get her a maid.

This prompted Ann to also contact the victim’s mother identified as Mary Nakanzi to allow her to send the victim to Kampala to work as a maid at her friend’s house.

The suspect sent transport money to the victim’s phone number and the following day she went to Kampala.

However, since April this year, the victim has allegedly been going through a series of torture incidents like beatings, being burnt with a flat iron, and hot water and has not been paid her salary.

Upon receiving this information, Police visited the said home on 17th August 2022 and arrested Masiko who is currently detained at Kira Division Police station.

Police say that the child has since been examined and established that she was tortured as wounds are visible on her body.

“We are working with partners to ensure that she is well looked after and treated as investigations go on”, police added.

The Police alsobappealed to members of the public especially parents to desist from sending away children into hard labour.