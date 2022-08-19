A recently-promoted police officer attached to Central Police Station Fort Portal is dead.

Enock Tumwesige, 58, who was recently promoted to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), was on Thursday afternoon August 18th found lifeless in a pit latrine.

ASP Tumwesige has been working as the City Community Liaison Officer of Fort Portal central division.

“He reported to office in the morning, but at about noon his body was discovered in the pit latrine,” Rwenzori Region Police spokesperson Vincent Twesigye said via telephone.

Twesigye said investigations into the death of the officer are on.

“A team of scene of crime officers and homicide departments have documented the scene of crime,” Twesigye said.

The body of the deceased has been taken to the Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital for a postmortem, according to Twesigye.