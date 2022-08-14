The Vice Chairman of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party in charge of the western region and Minister for Information, Technology, and National Guidance, Dr.Chris Baryomunsi has professed support of the party flag bearer for Busongora south, Mr. Thembo Gideon Mujungu ahead of next week’s by-election.

ICT Minister Baryomunsi together with State Minister for Gender, Hon. Peace Mutuuzo and Mr. Mujungu crisscrossed the parishes of Kyambogho, Kyapa, and Bukhungu parishes of Nyakizinga sub-county in vote-hunting exercise as they called up voters to turn up in large numbers on the polling day.

While addressing NRM supporters at several rallies, Baryomunsi said he had noted with concern, several issues that include; poor road infrastructure, and limited health and education facilities hence emphasizing that the government through Mr. Mujungu if elected to parliament will be able to secure equipment to help in repairing dilapidated buildings and improve roads.

“From here, I will share your plight with line ministries to ensure that that you acquire equipment to improve roads and ease transportation of your coffee and cotton products to the market,” the NRM party leader said.

As a Minister for Technology, Baryomunsi also promised to work with telecommunication companies to ensure masts are raised to enhance boost network and internet connectivity.

He underscored the benefits of choosing a member of parliament who relates well with President Yoweri Museveni and his government, noting that locals will be able to assess better services as compared to electing legislators who are opposed to people in power.

“This by-election is happening at a time when the government is already formed. The only way you can benefit is through voting a candidate who is allied to the ruling party and entrusted with a mandate to serve citizens for five years,” Minister said as he guided the populace on the right choices to make.

Minister Mutuuzo who is also the Bunyangabo district Woman legislature said the ruling party is determined to claim victory in all by-elections, having secured the just concluded five repeat polls in Kayunga, Omoro, Soroti city east, Gogonyo, and Bukimbiri counties.

Mr.Mujungu reiterated his commitment to fully implement his manifesto which transforms lives in terms of household incomes and standards of living.

“I pledge that my victory will ignite hope and open a new chapter of unity towards a better future of Busongora County South,” NRM ticket bearer emphasized. Polling day falls on Thursday the 18th of next week.