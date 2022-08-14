Gen. Elly Tumwine’s family has dispelled rumors that the former Minister of Security is dead.

On Saturday, reports made rounds on social media alleging that Gen. Tumwine had breathed his last.

However, his family came out to pour cold water on the reports.

“We dispel rumours circulating on social media in regard to Gen Elly Tumwine’s health and wellbeing. Thank you for the love and prayers,” A family member posted on Gen. Tumwine’s Twitter Account.

Meanwhile, according to sources close Gen. Tumwine, the NRA/NRM historical is severely sick and he was last Thursday flown to Nairobi Hospital, Kenya in critical condition.

He is said to be battling cancer.

This is not the first time, Gen. Tumwine is being announced dead. In January last year, the Senior army officer was declared dead on social media by some people.

However, speaking about the claim, Gen Tumwine told Ugandans to disregard the information, describing it as fake news.

He said he was in good health.

“Dear Ugandans, I hope you are doing well. Please disregard the Fake News circulating on Social Media announcing my death. I’m neither hospitalised nor ill. Have a blessed Sunday,” Gen Tumwine posted on his official social media pages.