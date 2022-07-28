A contract ‘erroneously’ fixed in the file of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Grace Akullo, the former Director of the Criminal Investigations Directorate has led to her ejection from the Uganda Police Force (UPF).

Akullo, who has been serving as the Director National Central Bureau commonly known as Interpol Uganda handed over office to her deputy Senior Commissioner of Police (SCP) Joseph Obwana Tuesday.

The contract that has seen Akullo exit the Police force at 51 years of age, was presented to her in February this year with only five months left to its expiry date.

Watchdog understands that Akullo declined to sign the contract on grounds that she didn’t apply for it.

Having joined the Uganda police force in 2000 and passed out in 2001 with among others former police spokesperson, the late AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi and current Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, Akullo grew so fast through the ranks.

As a result, President Yoweri Museveni instructed the public service to give Akullo and Kaweesi indefinite contracts, which could only expire when they clock the official retirement age of 60 years.

However, Akullo was presented with a ‘months’ contract as soon as she stepped at the Interpol headquarters along Mabua road in Nakasero under unclear circumstances.

Her efforts to establish who had drafted the contract application, didnt yield results as she was told that this was the only way she could be considered for renewal of her terms of service if she still needed to serve in the force.

Akullo confirmed to journalists on Tuesday evening that she had handed over the office to Obwana and also officially applied for contract renewal.

“I have applied for renewal of my contract. I will come back if I am given a new contract,” AIGP Akullo said.

She said that she will clear the office Wednesday for the new Interpol boss.

By the time of filing this story, it was still not yet clear who drafted Akullo’s contract since she never applied for one.

SCP Obwana was a longtime deputy to AIGP Akullo at CID.

Obwana was transferred to Interpol in 2020 and became deputy to SCP Charles Birungi.

When Akullo handed over the CID docket to Maj Tom Magambo, the Inspector General of Police, Martin Ochola, appointed her to serve as Interpol director since Birungi was serving in an acting capacity.