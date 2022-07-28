Amuru district is stuck with over 800 South Sudanese asylum seekers who started flocking into the area about two months ago.

The South Sudanese refugees have settled in Bibia and Pacilo villages in Attiak Sub County.

Samuel Akera, the Attiak Sub County LC 3 Chairperson, says that the first batch of over 150 asylum seekers arrived in the area in early June, adding that the numbers have been increasing consistently and have now grown to over 800 people together with more than 1,500 head of cattle.

According to Akera, the South Sudanese disclosed that they are fleeing armed and inter-tribal conflicts in their home country.

He explained that the South Sudanese have settled on open land in the area but are in dire need of food and shelter.

He notes that the areas are also currently witnessing crime rates, especially theft of livestock and crops.

Akera reveals that he has forwarded the matter to the office of the Prime Minister through the Amuru District LC V Chairperson, Michael Lakony for consideration.

The LC V Chairperson, Michael Lakony told journalists that he has communicated to the refugee desk officer in Adjumani resettlement camp and the office of the prime minister about the situation but is yet to get a response.