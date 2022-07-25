The recently appointed Resident District/City Commissioners (RDCs/RCCs) and their deputies have today Monday 25th July, 2022 left for their induction retreat which is going to take place at the National Leadership Institute (NALI) in Kyankwanzi.

According to the Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, the retreat will take one week and commissioners have already handed over their offices to District/City Internal Security Officers (DISOs/CISOs) of their respective areas of operation.

“The DISOs/CISOs will be executing the duties of the RDCs/RCCs for the one week they will be away,” the Minister noted.

Mrs Babalanda said the Commissioners will be lectured on how to strengthen their monitoring and supervision role, the modalities they should use to improve service delivery in their respective areas of jurisdiction and how to execute the Parish Development Model (PDM) in order to alleviate Ugandans from poverty.

During its launch in February, 2022, President Yoweri Museveni said through PDM, Government will take services to the people in a more effective way and receive actionable feedback from them on wealth creation and Government-provided services to quicken socio-economic transformation.

The Minister added that the RDCs/RCCs will also be trained on how to protect and conserve the environment in regard to President Yoweri Museveni’s call to restore the fragile nature.

“The issue of rampant illegal land evictions in the country will also be discussed. Early this year, H.E the President banned all land evictions in the country that are carried out without the consent of the respective District Security Committees (DSC) headed by the RDCs/RCCs. So they will be engaged on how to properly enforce the Presidential directive.”

Article 71 of the Local Government Act 1997 says the RDC, as a representative of the President and the government in the district, coordinates government services in the district, advises the district chairperson on matters of a national nature that may affect the district or its plans or programmes.

The RDC also chairs the district security committee comprising the police, intelligence services, army, prisons, Chief Administrative Officer, Resident State Attorney, and the district chairperson among others.