By Aggrey Nshekanabo

Since changing the outlook of Bunyaruguru dispatch from social commentary to destinations, several people have sent WhatsApp messages and emails with inquiries of places they can go within what was formerly known as EnteJiKa; that is Entebbe, Jinja and Kampala. So, in the coming weeks, our focus will be on this axis.And that is how I ended at Eco Resort, in Kajjansi near the Fisheries offices.

Now, there are three ways to accessing this place. From Kampala along Entebbe Road, it is about 14km after the Lweza Clays lights and before the Kajjansi fly-over and or round-about. Turn off on the right at Shell Kajjansi and drive for about 500 metres and you will meet a signage on the left for which you will have to follow and drive for about a kilometre astride the Kajjansi road toll. Now, instead of driving through the tunnel, turn right and drive again astride the Entebbe Express and again, after about 500 metres, turn right and there; you will be ushered into a forested area with various fishponds that gives it an out of the city aura.

Otherwise, you can as well access it from the Entebbe Express and take the left as though you are heading to Kampala and get onto the murram road before Shell Kajjansi. If you are from Entebbe-Kisubi Kajjansi direction, immediately after Kajjansi round-about, keep it left and drive beside the different flower gardens.

The resort is shrouded in trees on an expansive piece of land that has been intentionally designed to show how virgin Kampala was before the advent of indiscriminate concrete rise. You got to give it to the vision bearer Mr. Collins Tugumisirize who about 7 years ago chose to transform this marshy area into an exclusive resort.

Eco Resort has 11 units of which, 3 are built on stilts within the fishponds. It gives the impression that you are spending a night on a boat house in the middle of the lake. These units are accessed through a bridge but once inside, there is no sign that your house is on top of a water body. The units are specially designed with natural materials that do not conflict with nature and do not in any way interfere with the rhythm of the water or rather fishponds.

On this side of the resort there are six units in all including a family unit that accommodates up to seven family members and for just Ushs.560,000/- on bed and breakfast basis, you got a great deal. On the forested side, there are five units that range from Ush.150,000/- to 360,000/- a night.

Apart from accommodation, there are several recreation activities that one can engage in. There are expansive gardens for team building activities, camping, spaces for games and sports and a great swimming pool that can take up as many as 20 people in one go. This makes it ideal for schools around Kajjansi and or families that are looking for Sunday escape places for a family outing for a swim or for children to run around the green areas.

There is also an eco-friendly meeting/conference hall and other group or individual workspaces for one to accomplish their tasks as their tea or coffee is being fixed. And should you want a little adventure, there is a canoeing and fishing experience at a fee of Ushs.20,000/-. And you are allowed to order the kitchen to prepare your tilapia fish catch either for lunch or dinner.

According to Dennis Lubega, Eco Resort’s resident Manager, the resort has distinguished itself as an exclusive wedding space, video photoshoots and or private meetings and parties. The centrality of the place makes it ideal for people to easily meet up without the prying eyes of the city and yet it is within the city.

“We like it when our clients have this great feel of privacy. That is why, we do not have one single sitting area save for the conference hall. Individual couples or smaller groups have their own sitting spaces. The feedback we get is that we are accessible and that our services are exclusive and individualized in an exclusive environment. Other than the family unit, all other units are stand-alone and have private entrances,” Mr. Lubega explained.

And for the time I was the Eco Resort, Dorothy was assigned to our personal cares and ensured that our demands are met with perfect precision. She also showed she is a great host. And therefore, if you an in need of an inner city escape or working space environment, look no further than Eco Resort. You may be inspired even to take up piloting lessons from the nearby Kajjansi airstrip as occasionally, small aircrafts get to fly overhead. And the sound of planes is nice for children and adults alike.

Aggrey is a travel writer and team leader at www.kyamburasafaris.com,

