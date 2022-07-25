Kotido district leaders are demanding the release of a notorious cattle raider.

The suspect identified as Igira a.k.a Museveni was arrested last week at the 405 brigade after he voluntarily handed over his firearm.

The leaders argue that their lives are in danger after the warriors threatened to kill them for convincing their colleague to surrender his gun and later be arrested.

Micheal Sagal, a resident of Kotido sub-county said the suspect had already communicated to his colleagues that he is taking the gun to the security forces and therefore they should be alert in case of any outcome.

Sagal noted that after the warriors learnt about the arrest of their colleague, they became aggrieved and started hunting for people who persuaded Igira to surrender his gun.

He says that the arrest has scared away warriors who had planned to hand over guns.

Ambrose Onoria, the Resident District Commissioner for Kotido says they have been persuading the suspect for over six months, in vain. He said the suspect voluntarily showed up with his gun and vowed to work together with the district leaders to pursue some of his colleagues who are still hiding in the bush.

Onoria says that it is unfortunate that after all their negotiations with the suspect, the security team decided to make a U-turn and detained the warrior.

‘’Already we are receiving information that the warriors are mobilizing to launch attacks on the people who have been engaging Igira to hand over the gun, it’s better for security to release him for the safety of the leaders and also to use him to lead us to his company’’ Onoria said.

Onoria noted that the arrest of Igira is going to open up another fresh war between the raiders and district leaders.

Paul Komol Lotee, the LCV Chairperson Kotido says that his life is in danger but declined to divulge details. He said that they will meet with the security forces to agree on the way forward.

Micheal Longole, the Mt Moroto Regional Police Spokesperson said they are not ready for any form of discussion. He says that the warriors were given enough time to surrender their illegal firearms peacefully.

In October 2021, the joint security forces closed room for voluntary disarmament and switched to forceful disarmament to recover the illegal firearms from the hands of Karamojong warriors.