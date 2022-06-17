In an effort to curb cattle theft, the Uganda Police Force has officially announced that it has changed the Operation Uniform for Anti-Stock Theft Unit personnel operating in Karamoja sub region and the neighboring districts.

All the ASTU police officers operating in Karamoja have been donning Field Force camouflage uniforms.

Mike Longole, the Mt Moroto regional police spokesperson told journalists that the Unit which is directly charged with responsibility of mitigating cattle thefts and operating in karamoja and the neighbouring districts is changing its uniform for easy identification and to suit the environment its forces are operating in.

In the statement, Longole said: “Uganda Police Force informs the general public that the Anti Stock Theft Unit of the Uganda Police Force, ASTU is in the final process of changing its Operation Uniform that fits the environment of Karamoja.”

According to Longole, the uniforms are friendly with the environment of Karamoja and the move will lead to improved security and handling contact with cattle rustlers in the ambushes.

He said the uniforms are already in the stores and the change will take effect from next week while the uniforms formerly used by ASTU will only be used by police personnel attached to the Field Force Unit, FFU.

Longole urged the members of the public not to be alarmed when they notice the change during the operations but instead cooperate with security to end cattle theft in the region.