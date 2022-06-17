Two rebels attached to the M23 militia outfit survived a lynch from angry Congolese nationals who blamed them of causing misery in their country-DRC.

The angry Congolese,who nolonger fear guns choose to fight using stones to hunt down the M23 rebels.

Tired of the living a refugee life for years,the nationals were determined to take on the rebels by all means.

The two M23 rebels, though armed with guns,were overpowered by locals and they decided to flee to Uganda for their safety.

The rebels were saved by the Uganda people’s Defense Forces manning the DRC/Uganda border. The rebels are now admitted to Kisoro Hospital.

The rift between the M23 rebels and Congolese locals emerged after the rebels denied locals from entering DRC to pick food from their gardens. The nationals were repelled to the Uganda side with little or no food to eat.

Since rebels captured Bunagana border,the fighting has been immense for government to recapture the strategic town. On Thursday,fierce fighting was reported between M23 and DRC national army- FARDC in places of Karambo 3 kms from Bunagana Town.

A source at Bunagana border post which preferred the condition of anonymity revealed that tension, hatred, disagreements and open quarrels have started between ethnic groups at Bunagana.

According to Hajj Shafique Ssekandi, the resident district commissioner for Kisoro,571 asylum seekers reported to Nyakabande Transit Center on Thursday.

Cumulative number of asylum seekers manually registered from 28th March 2022 is 31,052 individuals of 16,057 Households.

Most of the asylum seekers are from places of Rutshuru, Rugari, Masisi, Cheza, Bweza, Kabare, Gisigari and Jomba , busanza of DRC.

The DRC has accused Rwanda of aiding and giving comfort to M23 rebels.

The two countries have long accused each other of supporting various rival armed groups.

A primarily Congolese Tutsi militia that is one of scores of armed groups in eastern DRC, the M23 rose to global prominence in 2012 when it captured Goma.